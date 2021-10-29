• Samantha Mosley of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Melody Rose, born Oct. 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Gloria Boyd and Ellis Lewis.
• Justin and Abby Sollie of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Marley Joyce, born Oct. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Scott and Lisa Sollie of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Bryce and Teresa Nester of Meridian.
• Trenton and Iteria Thompson of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Taliyah O’Connar, born Oct. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Gloria and Tyrone Thompson.
Maternal grandparent is Debra Fielder of Meridian.
• Akeema Spencer of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Raeleigh Qamir, born Oct. 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Carl and Carrie Tucker of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, Hattie Mae, born Oct. 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Albert Edwards and Tameka Laymon of Shubuta announce the birth of a son, Ja’Khari Nasir Laymon, born Oct. 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tom and Mary Laymon.
Maternal grandparents are Roy and Brenda Holcombe.
• Milton Mosley and Shayla Sharpe of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Catileah La’Shay Bettye Mosley, born Oct. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Bettye Mosley of Butler, Alabama
Maternal grandparents are Shelia Ford of Butler, Alabama. and Anthony Sharpe of Grove Hill, Alabama.
• Daniel and Anna Wile of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Joann Katherine, born Oct. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Fred and Sissie Wile of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Tim and Linda Allred of Meridian.
• Gene Leggett and Brianna Burrage of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Queen Melanie Burrage, born Oct. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Anthony Burrage.
Maternal grandparent is Doris Smith.
• Thunder Frazier and Dallaray Dixon of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Raydaius Baile Frazier, born Oct. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ardeena Frazier and Jerry Frazier.
Maternal grandparents are Julie Shoemake and the late Dallas Shoemake.
• Michael and Amber Dean of Lake announce the birth of a daughter, Dutchess Amor, born Oct. 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Ikelo Gray of Lake.
Maternal grandparent is Lois M. Gray of Lake.
• Jeffery and Miranda Jones of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Everlee Rose, born Oct. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Terry and Margaret Long of Chunky.
• Ashley Cook of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Bryson Kaleb, born Oct. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Baxter and Mary Cook.
• Hector and Lauren Laboy of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Leo, born Oct. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Carmen Laboy of Paterson, New Jersey.
Maternal grandparents are Alan and Diane Quartararo, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
• Trey and Jennifer Watts of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Thomas Kenneth Watts IV, born Oct. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kenny and Kim Watts.
Maternal grandparents are Jon and Wendy Benfer and Woody and Peggy Maneval.
• Falando and Mahlih Bowder of Choctaw announce the birth of a daughter, Emerson Pearl, born Oct. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shaleyla Brooks and Webster Burton of Livingston, Alabama. announces the birth of a daughter, Isariah Dream Burton, born Oct. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Semaj Muhammed of Ward, Alabama. announces the birth of a daughter, Peyton Diorletecia Denise, born Oct. 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Aaliyah Little of Simon announces the birth of a son, Da’Von Jace, born Oct. 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Plez Little and Linda Little.
• Roger Grace and Shameka Donald of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Legend Latoir Grace, born Oct. 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Robert Lopez Jr. and Michelle Allen of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Messiah Jaire Amari Lopez, born Oct. 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Verdis L. Rupert and Book T. Rupert II of Quitman.
Maternal grandparent is Loretta Allen Bennett of Meridian.
• Savannah McCombs of Choctaw announces the birth of a daughter, Amora Cathallina, born Oct. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Tenish McCombs of Choctaw.
• Devin and Samantha Weed of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, Lexis Louise, born Oct. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
