• Nicholas and Tanesha O’Field of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Keylin La’Wand O’Field, born June 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kerry and Ashley Richardson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Baylor Hayes, born June 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bruce and Ronda Richardson of Quitman.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Amy Allen of Philadelphia.
• Ferne Denson of Walnut Grove announces the birth of a son, Gregory Kalel, born June 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Neal and Angela Vaughn of Walnut Grove and the late Gregory V. Jackson.
• Mardreekus Horn and Jamia Jordan of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Audree Mar’Kynleigh Horn, born June 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Jackie Hall.
Maternal grandparents are Evette Jordan and AJ Jordan.
• Raymale and Nada Talbott of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Rai’Jon Jasean, born June 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Raymond Jones of Cleveland, Ohio and Rozzonda Ivey of Cleveland, Ohio.
Maternal grandparents are Michele and Pertester Johnson of Meridian.
• James and Chelsea Hall of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Piper Greg, born June 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Lisa Hall of Demopolis, Alabama.
Maternal grandparents are Teresa Aycock and Sammy and Elizabeth Aycock of Rose Hill.
• Alana McDonald and Marco McMillian announce the birth of a son, Mason Messiah McMillian, born June 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Roland McDaniel.
Maternal grandparent is Lisa Dockery.
• James McDonald and Marcia McNeil of Ridgeland announce the birth of a daughter, Jayla Lashay McDonald, born June 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shirley and James McDonald.
Maternal grandparents are David and Cecelia Boyer.
• LaKeisha and Jomario Brown of Lauderdale announce the birth of a daughter, Jada Kemoni, born June 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Cassandra Brown and Joe Brown.
Maternal grandparents are Sapinna Lee and Micheal Gowdy.
• Matthew and Kasey Lewis of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Nolan Brian, born June 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jeffery and Brittany Chancellor of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Sidney Elyse, born June 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Michael and Reneco Bennett of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Mykhail Leemichael, born June 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lance Jones and Yashica Ickom of Lawrence announce the birth of twin daughters, Lamiya Latrice Jones, and Janiya Marie Jones, born June 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Sederia Smith of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Charity Leyla, born June 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Eloise Howard, Maurice Howard, and Nathan Smith.
• LaChristopher Russell and Briana Watts of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Zaire Dakota Russell, born June 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jon and Kasey Shows of Richton announce the birth of a son, Jon Luke Thomas, born June 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Alisa and Glenn Shows.
Maternal grandparents are Jackie Myers and Randy Edwards.
• Trent and Jessica Hughes of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Bowen Rome, born June 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Glenda Hughes.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Darlene Eiland.
• Jaylynn Briscoe of Conehatta announces the birth of a son, Daylen Ray, born June 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Jathan and Danielle Briscoe of Conehatta.
• Nicholas and Bethany Weir of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Vanessa Rose, born July 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Paul and Paula Gilbert.
Maternal grandparent is Elizabeth Smith.
• Ross and Marissa Crosby of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Kamary Skye, born July 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Anthony and Louella Crosby.
Maternal grandparents are Ricky and Marcia Davis.
• Ashley FIderson of Forest announces the birth of a daughter, Venincia Annie, born July 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Veronica Slaughter and Lesia Finderson.
• Samuel Collins and Alyssa Robinson of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Chesney Hollynn Colllins, born July 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Melissa and Carl Dearman.
Maternal grandparent is Kelli Robinson.
• Toddrick Harvey and Shawanda Felton of Scooba announce the birth of a son, Jalen De’Shawn Harvey, born July 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Robert Gale and Tracey Gale.
Maternal grandparents are Harrison Felton and Irish Wooten.
