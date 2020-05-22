• Greg and Savannah Ivey of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jace Erickson, born March 24, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparent is John Ivey of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Johnny and Margaret Valles of Meridian.
• Jennifer Green and Christian Oliver of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Lucas Michael Oliver, born April 6, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Johnny Oliver and Caralyn Reed of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Myron Mark Harbour and Patrice Hasson of Meridian.
• Leumar and Natasha Darby of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Christian Mekhi Darby, born May 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Leumar Darby.
Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Foster.
• Keith Hutson and Felicia Hayes of Meridian announce the birth of a son, K’Mari Lamont Hayes, born May 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Nathan and Megan Perkins of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Anakin Dewayne, born May 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Judson Byars and Corey Black of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Maxwell Lincoln Byars, born May 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shelley Ellard and Pendy Ellard and Robert Byars and Gwen Byars.
Maternal grandparents are Linda and Craig Borden.
• Dallanicka Dixon of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Bailey Lee, born May 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Curtis and Jordyn Nelson of Newton announce the birth of a son, Jeff Shepherd, born May 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Darrel Mingo Jr. And Yasmine John of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Myles Da’Maine Mingo, born May 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Matt and Brittney Lindsey of Butler, Ala. announce the birth of a son, Avery Stone, born May 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Floyd Lindsey and Greg and Michelle Moody.
Maternal grandparents are Danny and Debbie Grimes.
• Charles and Elizabeth Coney of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Charley Rose, born May 7, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kenneth and Ragen Beason of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, K’lynn Rae, born May 8, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A daughter, Aubrey Jay, was born to Obrian and Jayzylynn Broach of Hickory on May 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Terri Jean Broach-Norman of Hickory.
Maternal grandparent is Shaleta Wash of Hickory.
• Jacob and Madison Norris of Union announce the birth of a son, Wyatt Miles, born May 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Greg Orr and Mary Orr of Louisville.
• A son, Kristian Boaz, was born to Jacob and Rebecca Holman of Meridian on May 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Jennifer Holman of Ward, Ala.
Maternal grandparent is Marie Chatham of Meridian.
• Addison Marie, a daughter, was born to Dawn Shirley of Toomsuba on May 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A daughter, Mar’Kasia Amonii, was born to Preunsha Crockett of Meridian on May 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Tanya Burrage and Marcus Ware.
