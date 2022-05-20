• Olivia Wright of DeKalb announces the birth of a son, O’Nerio Oshen Wright, born April, 9, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Toby Holcombe and Terrie Stallings of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Karson Lee Holcomb, born April 9, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Roy Lee Holcomb of Quitman.
Maternal grandparent is Teresa Stallings of Quitman.
• Edwin Alonso Avalos and Viviana Lopez Hernandez of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Aurora Danae Alonso Lopez, born April 12, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Leticia Avalos Amador and Arturo Alonso Aldana of Mexico City.
Maternal grandparents are Oralia Hernandez and Manases Lopez of Carthage.
• Kimberly Gatson of Butler, Alabama, announces the birth of a daughter, Sayana Amour, born April 12, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Yvonne Gatson, of Butler, Alabama.
• Caleb and Laura Goss of Little Rock announce the birth of a son, Andy Raymond, born April 13, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mark and Tylia Stewart of Little Rock.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sandra Hardin of Meridian.
• Logan and Alysha Miller of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Michael James, born April 13, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Randy Miller of Meridian and Sarah McAffery of Arkansas.
• Savannah Wyatt of Hickory announces the birth of a son, Amorion Earl, born April 14, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Gary Wyatt and Linda Wyatt.
• Danessa Pennington of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Jakeston Lavelle, born April 14, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Elizabeth Pennington of Conehatta.
• Reginald Goodwin and Dianta Henderson of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Zyanna Riella Goodwin, born April 14, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Patnca Goodwin of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Tyisha Henderson of Meridian.
• Tyshannon Smith of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Trendi JaRaye, born April 17, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jacob and Makayla Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ricki Eden, born April 18, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Micky and Terrie Roberts of Enterprise.
• Maternal grandparent is Eddie Donald of Meridian.
• Marteshia Law and Shawn Smith of York, Alabama., announce the birth of a daughter, Addison Raye, born April 19, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Lenora Law of York, Alabama.
Maternal grandparent is Joe L. Smith of Detroit, Michigan.
• Aundra Stephenson and Marshelle Lewis of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ayana Jreavy Stephenson, born April 25, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Wyzetta Stephenson.
Maternal grandparent is Joe and Annie Lewis.
• Derick and Ashley Sims of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Conner Alan, born April 26, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Teresa and Ricky Sims of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Alan and Suzanne Day of Meridian.
• Kelvin Ephrim and Brandi Eakes of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Karmen La’Ray Ephrim, born April 26, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Anolea Ratcliff and Kelvin Ephrim of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Donna Eakes and Ricky Eakes.
• Robert Freeman and Valerie Patrick of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kruz Micah Freeman, born April 27, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Robert Freeman and Janie Mann of Yazoo City.
Maternal grandparents are Shirlean Anderson and Preston McGee of Forest.
• Austin and Hope Nolan of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Hayes Dean, born April 28, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ron and Karen Nolan of Toomsuba.
Maternal grandparents are Howard and Monica Gibson of Meridian.
• Armoni Smith of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Ziyah Naomi, born May 6, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Maternal grandparents are Florence and Larry Clark.
• Takeerah Mobleu and Charricko Spencer of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Charricko Trevan Dante Spencer, born May 6, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparent is Lolita Nichols.
Maternal grandparent is Tawanna Steele.
