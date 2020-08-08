• Stephen and Kimberly Shirley of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kadence Joy, born Feb. 6, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Craig Shirley and Wendy Shirley, both of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Sam and Mindy Williams of Meridian.
Mrs. Shirley is the former Kimberly Williams.
• James and Chelsea Hall of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Piper Grey, born June 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Lisa Hall of Demopolis, Alabama.
Maternal grandparents are Teresa Aycock and Sammy and Elizabeth Aycock of Rose Hill.
• A son, Amari Conrad Ball, was born to Earnest Ball and Ashley Cole of Meridian on July 8, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ann and Earnest Ball of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Odell Cole of Meridian.
• Harlie Sage Jones, a daughter, was born to Tavarius Jones and Sherrokeo Williams of Meridian on July 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Sheila Jones.
Maternal grandparent is Brenda Darden.
• A daughter, Gradi Lynn, was born to Daniel and Leslie Mosley of Collinsville on July 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Danny Mosley and Cathy Shoemake.
Maternal grandparents are Chuck and Tammy Martin.
• A son, Lawrence Calvin IV, was born to Lawrence and Annah McRae of Bailey on July 23, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Stephen McRae and Teresa McRae.
Maternal grandparents are Perry Pace and Kaye Pace.
• Juliana Cordelia, a daughter, was born to Ashley and Jessica Goff of Newton on July 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Belina Onoh and Angila Wilson.
• A daughter, Baylee Marie, was born to Kala Messer of Meridian on July 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are William Kirk and Shelly Messer.
• Ryker Stone Russell, a son, was born to Stone and Madison Alexander of Collinsville on July 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Les and Tonya Alexander.
Maternal grandparents are Candace Maye and Tim Moffett.
• Eric and Ashley Walker of Hickory announce the birth of a daughter, Emani Rashmere, born July 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Randall and Bertha Bradley.
Maternal grandparents are Perry Broach and Rubbie Boler.
• Carter Zion, a son, was born to Rodney Windham and Carlena Griffin of Meridian on July 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Betty Windham Bell.
Maternal grandparents are the late Lorene Griffin and the late Cottrell Carter.
• A son, Bryson Amir, was born to Quadarius and Felisha Cunningham of Butler, Alabama, on July 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Marie Cunningham.
Maternal grandparents are James and China Prestage.
