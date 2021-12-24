• Marshall Ickom and Mariah Hoye of Union announce the birth of a son, Marshad Alexandria Ickom, born Nov. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Richard Hoye and Patty Loper.
• Teonika Norman of Decatur announces the birth of a son, Alijah Mase, born Nov. 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Caleb Williamson and Wynter Dixon of Conehatta announce the birth of a daughter, Amera Paige Williamson, born Nov. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Marie Wilson and J.R. Williamson.
Maternal grandparents are Kendall Ben and Warren Dixon.
• Breon Harbin and Tina Barron of Marion announce the birth of a daughter, Breonna Kai Harbin, born Nov. 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jaqurius Warren and Shereka Rue of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Aleauna Lynett Warren, born Nov. 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Erionny Brazzle and Joshua McClendon of Walnut Grove announce the birth of a daughter, Kenz’leigh Issabella McClendon, born Nov. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Shawanda Patrice of Walnut Grove.
Maternal grandparent is Irma McClendon of Neshoba County.
• Sean and Brittany Henry of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Seandarion Howard, born Nov. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Dorlis Holmes.
Maternal grandparent is Tomika Scarbrough.
• John and Hailey Zettler of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Natalie Carol, born Nov. 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jeremy Williams and Madison Hearn of Toxey, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Jaxson Cole Williams, born Nov. 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tabatha Cochran and Jeremy Williams.
Maternal grandparents are Denise Hearn and Steven Hearn.
• Parish Shively and Madison Dixon of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Marleigh Nichole Shively, born Nov. 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Adreoinna Hickman and Ezekeyus Clay of DeKalb announce the birth of a son, Jayden J’Air Clay, born Nov. 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jonas Patrick and Aubree McWilliams of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jesse Joe McWilliams, born Nov. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Donna Hogan and the late Joe Patrick of Heidelberg.
Maternal grandparents are Joe and Aimee McWilliams and Mary Grace McWilliams of Meridian.
• Earlie Greer and Tybreisha Naylor of Porterville announce the birth of a son, Elijah James, born Nov. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• James Washington and Gabrielle Altman of Epes, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Kehlani Lashy Washington, born Nov. 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Aretha Young.
Maternal grandparents are Yarnell McElroy and Paul Wilford.
• Cameron Cooper and Lauryn Crawford of Collinsville announce the birth of twins, Carsyn Alexander Cooper and Greyson Drake Cooper, born Nov. 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tatia and Jon Szymanski.
Maternal grandparents are Aimee and Cliff Carpenter.
