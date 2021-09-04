• Cynthia Harris of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Alexzander Nirvana-Lee, born July 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are James and Cynthia Harris of Meridian.
• Taylor and Haylee Robinson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Gunner Jax, born July 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are George and Kem Robinson of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparent is Angela Freeman of Enterprise.
• Nathan Parker and Margaret Carson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Brantlee Nathaniel Parker, born Aug. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shawanda and Stevie Parker of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Cathy and Gerad Carney of Laurel.
• Joseph and Rachel Spears of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lucy Scott, born Aug. 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Scott and Bobbie Spears.
Maternal grandparent is Dewayne Knight.
• Michael and Jessica Morgan of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kayce John, born Aug. 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Connie and Charlie Brown of Cocoa, Florida.
• Aviance Mosley and Demetrius Creer of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Aydan Ace Creer, born Aug. 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Gloria Boyd.
• Aron and Britteany Keith of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Langdon Jack, born Aug. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Christian Johnson and Serinia Gray of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Raelynn Ki’Lyssa Johnson, born Aug. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Preston Sims and Lauren Poythress of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Dixie Grace Sims, born Aug. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Jodi Sims of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Ronnie Poythress of Meridian.
• Tommy and Warkitta Robinson of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Ta’Keiria Monae, born Aug. 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Amy McCoy and Tommy Robinson.
• Daniel and Destini Bridgmon of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Beckett Lee, born Aug. 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kenneth Ratcliff and Cordesha Anderson of Porterville announce the birth of a son, Kholeion Royce Ratcliff, born Aug. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Anabella Rosalie Hamburg of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Annabella Rosalie, born Aug. 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Z’Lania Willis of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Chasten Ahmir, born Aug. 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Tina Willis and Carfino Burnside.
• Cody Lucas and Destiny Fuller of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Casen Allen Lucas, born Aug. 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Anne Fuller Harper.
• Joshua King and Ellen Allen of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Joshua Karter, born Aug. 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Alicia Spiller and George King.
Maternal grandparents are Miranda and Joey Allen.
• Jessica Brown of Walnut Grove announces the birth of a son, Alexander Reign, born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Brown and Bobby Bagwell.
• Venci Wilcox and Sirrah Wade of York, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Caylee Noel Wilcox, born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tarvous Williams and Charlett Thomas of York, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Treveon Denzel Williams, born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kindle Sam and Kimberley Malerich of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Mozzy Kay Sam, born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Sandra Wishork.
Maternal grandparent is Susan Sam.
• Heidi Glover of Decatur announces the birth of a son, Khalil Ari, born Aug. 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Colby Davis and Talisha Lofton of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Ca’Layah Alexandria Davis, born Aug. 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Darren and Bailey Garvin of Chunky announce the birth of a daughter, Madisyn Rae, born Aug. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are David Garvin and Carla Carroll.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie Brunson and Linda Brunson.
• Houston Muray and Breanna Beckman of Quitman announce the birth of a daughter, Maddison Rose Murray, born Aug. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sherry and Billy Baker.
Maternal grandparents are Brandie and Shane Moulds.
• Zoe Heblon and Zach Talley of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lyric Brae Talley, born Aug. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dan Talley and Suzette Partridge.
Maternal grandparents are Heidi Heblon and Johnny James.
