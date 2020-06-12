• Timothy and Mandy Munn of Hickory announce the birth of twin boys, Oliver Lee and Grover Rhett, born May 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Janice Mills and Gerald Mills.
Maternal grandparents are Grover and Carolyn Richardson.
• Casey and Kimberly Ridinger of Marion announce the birth of a son, Oliver Thomas, born May 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• David and Samantha Warren of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Addalyn Shea, born May 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is the late Barbara Warren of Union.
Maternal grandparents are Suzanne and Chris Whitlock of Fellowship.
• Comondrell and Lakeshia Lanier of Hickory announce the birth of a daughter, Jaylah Ra’Shunda, born May 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Mark and Heather Jim of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Aileen Ruth, born May 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tammy Jim and James Jim of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Tim Bayer and Debra Bayer of Freeland, Michigan.
• Joshua and Angel Pratt of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Claire, born May 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Paternal grandparents are Lynn and Cathy Pratt.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Angela Colburn.
• Jesse and Erica Mosley of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Layton James, born May 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• David and Sarah Schrimpshire of Quitman announce the birth of a son, David Wyatt, born May 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are David and Kristal Schrimpshire.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Judy Wilborn.
• Christopher Andrews and Christian Bailey of Butler, Ala., announce the birth of a daughter, Journi Monroe Andrews, born May,14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Teresa Andrews.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Carl Bailey.
• Jayde Kaeloni Spears of Lisman, Ala. announces the birth of a daughter, Jayde Kaeloni, born May 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Colden Spears and Jame Spears Sr.
• Rusty and Mackie Belencia of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Sutton Ann, born May 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dr. Russell and Martha Belencia.
Maternal grandparents are Barry Pettit and Amber Pettit.
Mrs. Belencia is the former Amber Pettit.
• Byron and Staci Francis of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Katherine, born May 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lee and Lorie Francis of Toomsuba.
Maternal grandparents are Mandel and Lisa Lee of Collinsville.
Mrs, Francis is the former Staci Lee.
• Alan and Melissa Dutto of Meridian announce the birth of a son, John Paul, born May 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Shelia Speed and Jimmie Coleman of Quitman.
Maternal grandparents are John and Amy Lofton of Collinsville.
• Sara and Kyle James of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Mae, born May 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Darlene and Jerry James of Greenville, Texas.
Maternal grandparents are Linda and Carson Waltman of Philadelphia.
• Bryant Boulton and Aja Palmer of Shubuta announce the birth of a son, Aiden Jashawn Boulton, born May 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are James and Mary Boulton of Hickory.
Maternal grandparent is Joyce McCarty of Shubuta.
• Joel and Devin Moore of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Coen Everett, born May 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Justin and Emily Huffman of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Micah Lucas, born May 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jack and Debra Huffman.
Maternal grandparents are John and Lynda Howard.
• Kristen Hill of Emelle, Ala., announces the birth of a daughter, Kalayah Denise, born May 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Charles and Emma Haney of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, AnnLeigh Kate, born May 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ricky Haney and Donna Todd of Quitman.
Maternal grandparents are Ernie and Shelley Burgess of Quitman.
• Kyle and Harlie Johnson of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kylie Louise, born May 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are David and Sonya Boles.
Maternal grandparents are Angela and Micheal Norris.
• Senett and Amber Pinter of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Timothy James, born May 19. 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Brian and Tiffany Pinter.
Maternal grandparents are Hope Townsend and the late Timothy Townsend and Normand Hobson.
• Kimberly Wilson of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Kowen Blaze Dave, born May 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dillon and Sarah Copeland of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Caydee Mae, born May 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tanner and Brittany Strickland of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lylla Paige, born May 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shundreal Williams of Scooba announces the birth of a son, Kaizen Messiah, born May 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Shondra R, Williams.
