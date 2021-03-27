• Neil and Julie Deen of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Ford Loflin, born Feb. 15, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Tim and Amy Deen of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents Paul and Tina Box and the late Bob Ford of Madison.
• Samuel and Katelyn Talley of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Hunter Roman, born Feb. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Debra and Dan Talley.
Maternal grandparents are Rodney and Nadine Varner and Janice and Shawn Whaley.
• Danyell Thomas of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Kaycen Ja’Mir, born Feb. 17, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ashley and Chase Dove of Walnut Grove announce the birth of a daughter, Ally Beth, born Feb. 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Denise Boyd and Walter Thomas.
• Remington and Erica Creer of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Remington Lamont Creer Jr., born Feb. 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Johnathan Webb and Chasity Cochran of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Eleanor May Webb, born Feb. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital. Paternal grandparent is Glinda Harris.
Maternal grandparents are Ashley Keylas and Jason Rogers.
• Shekera Smiley of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Skylan D’Unique Nicole, born Feb. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Darius Martin and Lashayla Davis of York, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Amori Cha’Nel Martin, born Feb. 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Deon Glass and Latia Shaffer of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kylie Milan Glass, born Feb. 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Cassandra Brown and Derek Glass Jr. of Columbus.
Maternal grandparents are Leamond and Teri Shaffer of Meridian.
• Devin Charlie and Jaiden Jackson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Kaizden Cree Charlie, born Feb. 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Zach Parks and Zolee Duett of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Maggie May, born Feb. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tonya Logan ad Corey Logan and Michael Parks and Ashley Parks.
Maternal grandparent is Therese Duncan Duett.
• Isaac and Jase Lias of Southaven announce the birth of a daughter, Uriah Easton, born Feb. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Amy Matthews, Isaac Lias Sr. and Isaac Lias great-grandfather.
Maternal grandparents are Sheila and Gregory Taylor of Southaven and Jose and Lataunga Gonzales of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
• Daniel Reed and Aderesha Jackson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Braxton Messiah Reed, born Feb. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Chris and Shelby Harris of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Elliott Lawson, born Feb. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Keyunta Griffin and Aaliyah Baker of Lawrence announce the birth of a son, Kaison Marquis Griffin, born Feb. 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• James Hodges and Aeriyiania Ruffin of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Semaj Jabrenden Hodges, born Feb. 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Davonta Battle and Shaquevia Stokes of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Ashton Da’Von Battle, born Feb. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dorthy Pearson Green.
Maternal grandparent is Yomiucha Gardner.
• Dalyric Roberts of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Madilynn Janae, born March 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Spencer and Jessica Dickerson of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Lawson Galloway, born March 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Penny and Kenny Dickerson of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Michael Galloway and the late Bill Galloway of Union.
• Matthew Hunter and Keena Louis of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Kamryn Belle Hunter, born March 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joe Patrick and Debbie Steel.
Maternal grandparent is Willie Temple of Newton.
• Sherrion Ward of Livingston, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Cashmir Dior, born March 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Sharon Roberson.
• Danny Towner and Tywanna Groves of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Ty’Rek Kennedy Towner, born March 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jeremy and Kristin Fortenberry of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, John Cooper, born March 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Greg and Minetta Fortenberry.
Maternal grandparents are Tim and Tammy Pilgrim.
• Madison Marceleno and Robert Champion of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Malari Malia, born March 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jessica and Steven Weir of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Cody Thomas Weir, born March 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Robin and Jamie McDonald.
Maternal grandparents are Denise and David Todd.
• Krista and Matthew Hurst of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Zoey Quinn, born March 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Camryn McCraw and Tyler Walker of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Jasper Reese, born March 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Douglas Walker and Marcy Warren.
Maternal grandparents are Shanna McCraw and Sandy Walker.
• Kimberly Nichols of Newton announces the birth of a son, Jeremiah Jamal, born March 5 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Vanessa Johnson.
• Yunish Billy and Rosa Sardina of Conehatta announce the birth of a daughter, Kensley Napakali Homma Billy, born March 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Misty Eakes of Collinsville announces the birth of a daughter, Aurora, born March 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Robert and Ashley Hicks of Quitman announce the birth of a daughter, Gracie Lynn, born March 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Hanna Smith of Stonewall announces the birth of a daughter, Elaina Marie, born March 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Maged Qasoom and Enas Selman of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Hamza Maged Qasoom, born March 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dustin and Whitney Pritchett of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Augustus Jake, born March 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
