• Richard Brady and Harley Hutto of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Aiden Pierce Brady, born Nov. 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Pete Brady of Meridian, David and Ronja White of Laurel.
Maternal grandparents are Betty Hutto, Eric Hutto, Terry Hutto, Sharmain Hutto.
• Jewgyosi Warren and Quanteia Hopson of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Alana Ti’Aja Warren, born Dec. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Benjamin Willis and Dawnya John of Conehatta announce the birth of a daughter, Evalyn Paige Willis, born Dec. 7, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Michael Bryant and Jaguanisha Terrell announce the birth of a son, Michael O’Shea Courtney Bryant, born Dec. 8, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jamelle Poole and Christy Kirk of Preston announce the birth of a son, Jamelle Christian Poole, born Dec. 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Quentin Nanaeto and Lorianna John of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Jerison Kolnanaeto, born Dec. 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Perry and Tara Nanaeto of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Sandy Balderas and Nelson John Jr. of Philadelphia.
• Adam and Melissa Mitchell of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Addison Scott, born Dec. 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Manny and Melanie Mitchell of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Carl and Peggy Mielke of Miramar Beach, Florida.
• Devin and Lajune Armes of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Hendrix J. Richard Armes, born Dec. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Colleen Armes and Tom Armes.
Maternal grandparents are LaToya Williams Bell and Gary Bell.
• Crishania Brown of Forest announces the birth of a daughter, Marzaya AnnaZandra Denise, born Dec. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Annie Nickson.
• Alec Minchew and Jerry Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Emerson Lamar Davidson Minchew, born Dec. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Gerald and Laronld McMullan of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Gerald Thomas III, born Dec. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Laquandra Landrum of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Karter Prince, born Dec. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ronesha Childers of Livingston, Ala. announces the birth of twins, a daughter, Kasey Latrice, and a son, Khy’sen Ahmir, born Dec. 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jermain Boler and Aerial Henry of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Jaybion Boler, born Dec. 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Alexander and Jessica Farris of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Caleb Lee, born Dec. 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Roger Farris.
Maternal grandparents are Sheila and Laverne Davis.
• Samuel Gutzan and Kristen Zetter of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Aubree Rae Gutzan, born Dec. 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Donnie Holmes Sr. and Courtney Green of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Donnie Ashanta Holmes Jr., born Dec. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Patricia Holmes.
Maternal grandparents are Loria Hampton and Jerry Wilkins.
Virgil and Savannah Williams of Newton announce the birth of a son, Mason Cain, born Dec. 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Patricia and Virgil Williams.
• Kendall Wallace and Sharon Willis of Choctaw announce the birth of a daughter, Ilani Blayze Wallace, born Dec. 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Curtis and Addie Martin.
Maternal grandparents are Clifton and Gloria Willis of Choctaw.
• Eric and Amanda Holifield of Conehatta announce the birth of a daughter, Emery Addison, born Dec. 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ariele Wooten of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Gracelynn Trinity, born Dec. 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Larry Wooten of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Sandra Faye Wooten of Meridian.
