• Christopher McGowan and Alexis Yearwood of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Davion Donelle McGowan, born Nov. 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Demario and Kierra Ickom of Newton announce the birth of a son, Demarius Kyree, born Nov. 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• James and Alisha Carruth of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Ella Burton, born Dec. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dr. David and Charlie Geer and the late Dr. Ed Carruth.
Maternal grandparents are Lewis and Carol Robbins.
• Cecil Newell and Johnna Alston of Cuba, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Ja’Myrionna Lashae Newell, born Dec. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Bonnie Hobbs.
• Jaiquavus and Amber Bell of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Jailynn Nicole, born Dec. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Everett and Vickie Reed of Meridian.
• Brandon Boston and Kimberly Parker of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Briana Lashay Boston, born Dec. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Carolyn Parker and Curtis Henderson.
• Mario and Klairnell McMillan of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Ja’mes AnnJoy McMillan, born Dec. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Rodney Yates and Lathethia Nelson of Cuba, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, D’Lilah Rylee Yates, born Dec. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jonathan and Briana Chiniche of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lela Mareece, born Dec. 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Termarcus Conner and Leviya Cole of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Nolan Josiah Conner, born Dec. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Medgal Peebles and Idasia Lewis of Union announce the birth of a son, Truu A’Meer Peebles, born Dec. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jekita Moody of Millry, Alabama, announces the birth of a daughter, Denver Skye, born Dec. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ruby and John Jones of Lake announce the birth of a daughter, Gracelynn Irene, born Dec. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Linda and Michael Holton.
• Naterrica Colter and Briley Kimbrough of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jaxtoyn Ahmir Kimbrough, born Dec. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Natalie Lyons.
• Brian and Jennifer White of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Presley Reese, born Dec. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Jimmy White.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Constance Hutchinson.
• Russell Thrash and Samantha Lafhameyer of Union announce the birth of a son, Owen Rhett Thrash, born Dec. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Johnny and Neda Thrash of Conehatta.
Maternal grandparent is Johanna Bergman.
• Brittany Clayton and Dontea Bass of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Cashius Terrell Bass, born Dec. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Carrie and Jelani Brown.
• Derrick and Elizabeth Simmons of Waynesboro announce the birth of a son, Axel Dean, born Dec. 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kieran and Camryn Busby of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Zackary Elijah, born Dec. 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shawn Busby of Butler and Maranda Carlisle of Richmond, Texas.
Maternal grandparents are Laura Kennedy and Brandon Kennedy of Magnolia, Texas.
• Leumar and Natasha Darby of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Chaise LeMarvin, born Dec. 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Leumar and Teresa Darby of Walnut Grove.
Maternal grandparents are Bobby and Frances Foster of Philadelphia.
• W.C. and Teasha Scott of Lawrence announce the birth of a daughter, Emani Khliyah, born Dec. 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Willa Moncrief.
Maternal grandparent is Kissca Bedney.
• Keith Stennis and Kadesia Parker of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kyler Amari Stennis, born Dec. 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Shirley Stennis.
Maternal grandparents are James and Bobbie Parker.
• Caitlyn Douglas and Daniel Aughtman of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Aurora Lux Aughtman, born Dec. 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ben and Deborah Aughtman.
Maternal grandparents are Chris and the late Tiffany Douglas.
• Tirekus Leggett and Shambrika Fortner of Livingston, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Khazarria Lane’ Leggett, Dec. 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Terri Gavin and George Davis.
Maternal grandparents are Latonia Winston and Darius Gardner.
• Shanya Amerson of Gainesville, Alabama, announces the birth of a daughter, Kalayah Michelle Grace, born Dec. 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Darnika Amerson-Dunigan of Gainesville, Alabama, and Anthony Dunigan of Gainesville, Alabama.
• Jadarius White and Tamesha Triplett of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Ja’Kenzly Tyesha White, born Dec. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ida Irby of Meridian announces the birth of twins, McKenzie Gwenivere Manasco and Hayden Paisley Manasco, born Dec. 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Donnie and Cheryl Manasco.
• Buderick Barfield and Jaszmin Evans of Bailey announce the birth of a daughter, A’Lani Ava Barfield, born Dec. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Veretta Barfield and Daniel Webster.
Maternal grandparents are Terrence Evans and Patrice Clark of Meridian.
• Lajason Jones and Lahoma Hawkins of Union announce the birth of a son, Lajason Semaj Jones Jr., born Dec. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Marcus and Nakita McDonald of Newton announce the birth of a son, Marcus Devon McDonald Jr., born Dec. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Michael and Shirlan McDonald.
Maternal grandparent is Debbie Johnson of Newton.
• Ashley and Edgar Glover of Little Rock announce the birth of a daughter, Scarlett Joy, born Dec. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Dock Glover.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Rebecca Harrison.
• Gabrielle Brown of Union announces the birth of a son, Zaylon Cashmere, born Dec. 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Janice Norris and Marvine Norris.
• Jacob and Bethany Ramage of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Forrest Keith, born Dec. 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lori Chatham and Bobby Ramage of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Larry Stedman and Beverly Stedman of Pensacola, Florida.
• Charles and Katie Donald of Stonewall announce the birth of a son, Lux Waylon, born Dec. 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Charles and Leigh Donald.
Maternal grandparents are April and Ricky Roberts.
• Vincent and Ashley Cusimano of Porterville announce the birth of a son, Knolan Gray, born Dec. 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Vince Cusimano and Lisa Briggs.
Maternal grandparents are Chris and Evelyn Kyler.
• Lumontas Scott and Jessica Hudson of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Jaleah Marie Scott, born Dec. 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lavonta and Katherine Griffin of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Key’Mari Elizabeth, born Dec. 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Karen and Laverne Griffin.
