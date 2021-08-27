• Lee Kincaid and Contessa Reed of Carthage announce the birth of a daughter, Lee’Asia Lollie Kincaid, born June 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Eddie and Jean Graffree.
• Justin and Jaclyn Carlisle of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Collin Wrigley, born June 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tory Hinkle and Kelsey Johnson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Teo Jaqurious Hinkle, born June 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lonnie and Bridgett Cole.
Maternal grandparents are Micheal and Pertester Johnson.
• William and Madison Taylor of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Sadie Ray, born June 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jamey and Valla Taylor.
Maternal grandparents are Ronny and Cher Warren.
• Jason and Maegan Carr of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Cooper Lee, born June 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Christopher and Chariae Grant of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Nova Jai, born June 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Justin Stagg and Erica Kilgore of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, MyKinlee-Ann Jeanice Stagg, born June 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Odell Stagg and Nancy Stagg.
Maternal grandparent is Dama Cates.
• Centauri Collins and Nicoasha Cole of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Jariah MacKenzie Collins, born June 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Marcus and Lydia Linton of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Leland Cash Linton, born June 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Andy and Sue Linton of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Nick and Stephanie Holden of Porterville.
• Tyler Thompson and Synthia Letchworth of Myrtlewood, announce the birth of a daughter, Paisley Jayne Thompson, born July 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Susan and Bryan Thompson of Roxie.
Maternal grandparents are James Letchworth and Tina Warneke of Monticello.
• Micheal Rhine and Victoria Quintero of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Niolei Lanyel Mikkell Rhine, born July 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Toni and Richard Need of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Debra and Tom Fallon of Ocean Springs.
• Allen and Alexis Davis of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Alyssa Rain, born July 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Marie Davis and Dewayne Davis.
Maternal grandparents are Darrel and Sue White.
• Arian Foy of Emelle, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Jermaine DeAndre Brown Foy, born July 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Anthony and April Wilson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, James Benjamin, born July 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are James and Teresa Barry of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Carol and Bruce Patrick.
• Vonjone Williams of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Miyanna Sunae, born July 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Anthony and Megan Seal of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Hawkins Anne, born July 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Burnell and Kadedra Grant of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Koltin Mateus, born July 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tamona Ragsdale of Forest announces the birth of a son, Zion Amir, born July 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Katie Ragsdale and John Anderson.
• Jemare Rome of Butler, Ala. announces the birth of a daughter, Jersey Reese, born July 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Fontella Hampton.
Maternal grandparents are Leticia Horton and Henry Horton.
• Robert Slavik and Lyndsey Dearman of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kason Michael Slavik, born July 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joseph and Audreyanna Grainger of Union announce the birth of a son, Lawson Leon, born July 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joey and Sharlyn Graninger.
Maternal grandparents are Tanya and Tracy Rigdon, and Donald Flowers.
• Dantonio and Kieyschmen Evans of Scooba announce the birth of a daughter, Kasi Jael, born July 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Charles Burrage and Ashley Tucker of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Rayanna Michelle Burrage, born July 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jamaine Miller and Brittany Jackson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Ja’Mirr DeShun Miller, born July 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Shelia Walker.
Maternal grandparent is Sherry Jackson.
• Zachary and Dearcy Richardson of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, Isla Mae, born July 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Vickie Richardson of Lawrence.
Maternal grandparents are Vickie Gibbs of Newton.
• Franklin and Chasity Orellana of Louisville announce the birth of a daughter, Patience Blue, born July 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Benjie and Rosie Wesley.
• Cynthia Harris of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Alexzander Nirvana-Lee, born July 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are James and Cynthia Harris of Meridian.
• Taylor and Haylee Robinson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Gunner Jax, Robinson, born July 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are George and Kem Robinson of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparent is Angela Freeman of Enterprise.
• Nathan Parker and Margaret Carson of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Brantlee Nathaniel Parker, born Aug. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shawanda and Stevie Parker of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Cathy and Gerad Carney of Laurel.
• Joseph and Rachel Spears of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lucy Scott, born Aug. 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Scott and Bobbie Spears.
Maternal grandparent is Dewayne Knight.
• Michael and Jessica Morgan of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kayce John, born Aug. 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Connie and Charlie Brown of Cocoa, Florida.
• Aviance Mosley and Demetrius Creer of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Aydan Ace Creer, born Aug. 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Gloria Boyd.
• Aron and Britteany Keith of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Langdon Jack, born Aug. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Christian Johnson and Serinia Gray of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Raelynn Ki’Lyssa Johnson, born Aug. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Preston Sims and Lauren Poythress of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Dixie Grace Sims, born Aug. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Jodi Sims of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Ronnie Poythress of Meridian.
• Tommy and Warkitta Robinson of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Ta’Keiria Monae, born Aug. 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Amy McCoy and Tommy Robinson.
• Daniel and Destini Bridgmon of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Beckett Lee, born Aug. 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kenneth Ratcliff and Cordesha Anderson of Porterville announce the birth of a son, Kholeion Royce Ratcliff, born Aug. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Anabella Rosalie Hamburg of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Annabella Rosalie, born Aug. 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Z’Lania Willis of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Chasten Ahmir, born Aug. 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Tina Willis and Carfino Burnside.
• Cody Lucas and Destiny Fuller of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Casen Allen Lucas, born Aug. 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Anne Fuller Harper.
• Joshua King and Ellen Allen of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Joshua Karter, born Aug. 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Alicia Spiller and George King.
Maternal grandparents are Miranda and Joey Allen.
• Jessica Brown of Walnut Grove announces the birth of a son, Alexander Reign, born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Brown and Bobby Bagwell.
• Venci Wilcox and Sirrah Wade of York, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Caylee Noel Wilcox, born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tarvous Williams and Charlett Thomas of York, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Treveon Denzel Williams, born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kindle Sam and Kimberley Malerich of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Mozzy Kay Sam, born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Sandra Wishork.
Maternal grandparent is Susan Sam.
• Heidi Glover of Decatur announces the birth of a son, Khalil Ari, born Aug. 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Colby Davis and Talisha Lofton of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Ca’Layah Alexandria Davis, born Aug. 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Darren and Bailey Garvin of Chunky announce the birth of a daughter, Madisyn Rae, born Aug. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are David Garvin and Carla Carroll.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie Brunson and Linda Brunson.
• Houston Muray and Breanna Beckman of Quitman announces the birth of a daughter, Maddison Rose Murray, born Aug. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sherry and Billy Baker.
Maternal grandparents are Brandie and Shane Moulds.
• Zoe Heblon and Zach Talley of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lyric Brae Talley, born Aug. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dan Talley and Suzette Partridge.
Maternal grandparents are Heidi Heblon and Johnny James.
