• Kelli Jim of Walnut Grove announces the birth of a son, Troy Kaige Lewis, born Dec. 27, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
• Sam and Brittany Eakes of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Allie Kate, born Jan. 3, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Randy and Teresa Eakes of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Judy Baughman of Meridian.
Mrs. Eakes is the former Brittany Baughman.
• Brandon Sharpe and Roben Carter of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Nova Jai Sharpe, born Jan. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shelia Carter and Anthony L. Sharpe.
Maternal grandparents are Mary C. Crockett and Willie Carter Jr.
• A daughter, Carlyn Raye Johnson, was born to Jonus Johnson and Tiffany Martin of Meridian on Jan. 7, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Terry Dale of Scooba and Tamie Dale of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Rachael Martin of Meridian and the late Webber Brown of Newton.
• Brian and Tara Stephens of Sweet Water, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Tilly Grace, born Jan. 24, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Peggy and Reagan Daniels of Sweet Water, Alabama.
Maternal grandparents are Sharon and Mike Snider of Waterford, Ohio.
• Destiny Portis of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Messiah Javon, born Jan. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kevin and Rachel Sanderford of Meridian announce the birth of a son, John Grayson, born Jan. 27, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are John and Joann Carlee of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Jerry and the late Amanda Rasberry of Meridian.
Mrs. Sanderford is the former Rachel Rasberry.
• Willie Cherry and Twmekco Thompson of York, Ala. announce the birth of a son, Hay’dan Diliado Cherry, born Jan. 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Louell and Thelma Carlisle of York, Ala.
• James and Katy Cottles of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Miles Kidwell, born Jan. 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jessie and Teresa Spivey and Ralph and Jeannie Stearns.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Susan Beesley.
• Zackery and Merry Broadway of Quitman announce the birth of twins, Meridith Blayke and Elizabeth Taylor, born Jan. 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tommy and Lesia Broadway of ClarkeCo.
Maternal grandparents are William and Pam Driver of ClarkeCo.
• Dustin Bates and Chelsie Smith of Little Rock, Miss. announce the birth of a daughter, Hadleigh Jo Bates, born Jan. 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Johnny and Linda Bates of Union.
Maternal grandparents are Chad and Kayla Smith of Little Rock.
• Samuel Bell and Tanna McClelland of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Colton James Bell, born Jan. 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Marisa Steve of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are James and Davita McClelland of Philadelphia.
• Brooklyn Moore of DeKalb announces the birth of a daughter, Lyrie Simone, born Jan. 31, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Howard Moore and Ladonna Moore.
• Jacob Andrew, a son, was born to Drew and Breanna Steele of Meridian on Feb. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Andy and Susie Steele of Brandon.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sharon Shipman of Meridian.
• Gavin Sudduth and Jessica Harrison of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Ethan Nathaniel Sudduth, born Feb. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joshua Jones and Samantha Kennedy of Paulding, announce the birth of a daughter, Kennedy Gabrielle Jones, born Feb. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joseph Jones and Cheryl Jones of Paulding.
Maternal grandparents are Kerry Boykin of Rose Hill and Morjarie Kennedy Barton of Louin.
• Carlten and Haley Embry of Union announce the birth of a son, Clyde Weston, born Feb. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Claudie and Linda Embry.
Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Tina Morgan.
• Ryan and Breann Moore of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Emmie Morgan, born Feb. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kenny and Candy Moore of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Paula Boatner of Philadelphia.
• Alan Warren and Madison Covington of Toxey, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Kallie Faith Warren, born Feb. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shea and Lee Mosley.
Maternal grandparents are Anthoney and Shelby Covington.
• Tarren Nelson of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Ah’nia LeAnn, born Feb. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Katherine Nelson.
• Ricky and Cynthia Barton of Meridian announce the birth of twins Leiuna Janet-Ann and Sharon Elizabeth, born Feb. 7, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Denise and Wally Barton.
Maternal grandparents are Meghan and Wayne Bryant.
• Mantarius Portis and Italy Russell of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Brazil Tylashia Portis, born Feb. 7, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Demetria and Manus Portis.
Maternal grandparents are Nikiola and Quentin Russell.
• Mario Boler and Shimaiya Bailey of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Ayslyn Jade Boler, born Feb. 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shonda Campbell and PL Gage.
Maternal grandparent is Rhesonda Dukes.
• Dylan and Courtney Richie of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Charli Lennox, born Feb. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Hailey Northam of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Harper Elizabeth, born Feb. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Tommy and Betsy Northam.
• Justin and Raley Lewis of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Wynter Haydn, born Feb. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Johnna and Cecil Newell of York, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Zavianna Lynette, born Feb. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Chrystine Koenigs of Quitman announces the birth of a daughter, Lillian Paige, born Feb. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Chris and Leann Holloman.
• Jaguan Williams and Diamond Moore of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Journee’ Sky Williams, born Feb. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Teonika Norman of Decatur announces the birth of a son, Ayden Martinez, born Feb. 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joe Williams Jr. and Kadasha Boyd of Porterville announce the birth of a son, Zachariah Jo’nathan Williams, born Feb. 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Deloris Yates of York, Alabama.
Maternal grandparents are Kathleen Boyd and Radenck Boyd.
• Elijah Miles and Satia Dees of York, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Lennox Messiah Miles, born Feb. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Margie L. Purdy of Duluth, Ga.
Maternal grandparent is Sarah Dees of York, Ala.
• A son, Parker Barnes, was born to Nathan and Lindsay Harrison of Newton on Feb. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dr. and Mrs. John Harrison of Newton.
Maternal grandparent is Donna Burt of Moss Point.
• Ryan and Heather Hudgins of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Elias Seth, born Feb. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dawn Hudgins and the late Joseph Hudgins.
Maternal grandparents are Dewayne and Deborah Boykin.
• Keshundra Moore of Bay Springs announces the birth of a daughter, Ariahya Jewelana, born Feb. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Mary Love of Bay Springs.
• Tangier Trussell of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Tacari Tarik, born Feb. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Charles and Jennifer Massey of Chunky announce the birth of a daughter, Rosalee Sherilyn, born Feb. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Charles and Linda Massey.
Maternal grandparents are Lee Kimbriel and Lynn Nichols.
• Tuanchai Hicks of Silas, Ala. announces the birth of a son, Keiston Duntai, born Feb. 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are J.C. and Linda Hicks.
• Demarguan Bolden and Adrianna Wansley of Lawrence announce the birth of a son, Maisen Demon Bolden, born Feb. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Terrica Hardy and Terry Bolden.
Maternal grandparents are Madie Wansley and Felix McKay.
• Jennifer Hunt of Lake announces the birth of a son, J’Siah Bicari-Cole, born Feb. 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Betty Hunt of Lake.
• Michael and Haley Booker of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Margaret Grace, born Feb. 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Darian Chervenak and Cera Billings of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Alexander Lee Chervenak, born Feb. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mary Burks and Stacey Burks of Carthage.
Maternal grandparents are Wanda Heiser and Michael Heiser of Philadelphia.
• A son, Wilder Wes, was born to Ryan and Amber Armes of Meridian on Feb. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jamelle Poole and Christy Kirk of Preston announce the birth of a daughter, Christianna Michelle Poole, born Feb. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Rose Webb of Forest announces the birth of a son, Joseph Lee, born Feb. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Ruby and James Turnage.
• Orlando and Daranecia Jenkins of Shuqualak announce the birth of a son, Brandon Carlidious, born Feb. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• James and Courtney Kilgore of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Matthew Hunter, born Feb. 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ricky and Angela Kilgore.
Maternal grandparents are Rusty and Debra Sullivan.
• Joseph and Rachel Spears of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Leora Ann, born Feb. 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Scott and Bobbie Spears.
Maternal grandparents are Dewayne and Karen Knight.
• Tyler and Miranda Ricks of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Lynnox Eric, born Feb. 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Richard Ricks and Jere Ervin.
Maternal grandparents are Paul Chatham and Cheryl Chatham.
• Jerry and Misty Eakes of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Charles Kenneth, born Feb. 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lentrice Brent of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Marcuz Donell James, born Feb. 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dericuz Hare Jr. and Quinnesha Tanksley of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Nova Cherie Hare, born Feb. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jessica Walker and Dericuz Hare Sr.
Maternal grandparents are Betty Tanksley and Charles Moss.
• A daughter, Sky’Lynn Charay, was born to Chantrina Irby of Meridian on Feb. 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Decorey and Rakajah Mason of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Kylie Armoni, born Feb. 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Patricia and Christopher Mason.
Maternal grandparents are Kimberly and Nathan Edwards.
• Ariel Moore and Christian Barfoot of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Alan Britt Barfoot, born Feb. 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Chad and Ashley Brunson of Lauderdale announce the birth of a daughter, Carsyn Ryan, born Feb. 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Damian Bell and Tehya King of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Za’Mylee Mae Bell, born Feb. 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
