• Richard Redmond and Destiny Lewis of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ember Reign Redmond, born July 17, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Charlotte and Dicky Wayne Redmond of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Tammy Martin of Meridian.
• Santerio Darden and Jasmine Boyd of Porterville announce the birth of a son, Santerio Lyntrez Darden Jr., born Aug. 4, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Breanna Frady and John Anthony of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Eli Lavelle Anthony, born Aug. 5, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ashley and William Kilpatrick.
Maternal grandparents are Olen and Genine Frady.
• Alex and Ivana Pezzetti of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Amara Maureen, born Aug. 5, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Andrew and Kaitlin Burnside of Carthage announce the birth of a son, Peyton Miles, born Aug. 7, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kirby and Lisa Burnside.
Maternal grandparents are Tina and Lester Poole.
• A son, Kayson Tramon, was born to Timia Riley of Pennington, Ala. on Aug. 7, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Keisha Riley.
• Aaron and Jamie Agent of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Maggie Lawrence, born Aug. 7, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Josh King and Joesie Allen of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Joseph Linton King, born Aug. 8, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Thomas and Madyson Odom of Waynesboro announce the birth of a son, Langstyn Thomas, born Aug. 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Wibbon and Clarice Odom.
Maternal grandparents are Jerome Lee and Rachel Lisenbee.
• Dillon and Ashley Rogers of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ember Rose, born Aug. 12, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jerome Wheaton and Tyteania Bell of Newton announce the birth of a son, Jerome Alexander Wheaton Jr., born Aug. 12, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kyeric Bridges and Cierria Pruitt of Pachuta announce the birth of a daughter, Kylah Da’Nae Bridges, born Aug. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Christopher and Brooklyn Tanner of Pachuta announce the birth of a daughter, Emberleigh Dallas, born Aug. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Derick and Ashley Sims of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Declan Matthew, born Aug. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ricky and Teresa Sims.
Maternal grandparents are Alan and Suzanne Day.
• Travis and Brittany Risher of Enterprise announce the birth of twin daughters, Eden and Caroline, born Aug. 14, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Les and Nancy Risher.
Maternal grandparents are James and Valla Taylor.
• Cierria Holley and Greg Ford of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jaiden Deshon Holley, born Aug. 14, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ryan and Caitlyn Hughes of Livingston, Ala. announce the birth of a son, Grayson Laine, born Aug. 14, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jason and Darlene Hughes, and Nicole Hughes.
Maternal grandparent is Blake Zirlott of Mobile, Ala.
• John and Candice Roberts of Scooba announce the birth of a son, Walker Wade, born Aug. 15, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shirley Roberts and the late David Roberts of Fayette, Ala.
Maternal grandparent is John Bryan of Scooba.
• John Gray and Katie McKenzie of Butler, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Adilynn Irene Gray, born Aug. 15, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are John Gray and Rhonda Neal.
Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Yvonne McKenzie.
• Umeco Turner and Valarie Shepherd of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Nahla Sabrina Unique Turner, born Aug. 16, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Terrance Maxey and Kayla Daniels of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Amy Lynn Maxey, born Aug. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Mary Jane James of Tyler, Texas.
Maternal grandparent is George Daniels of Philadelphia, Miss.
• Blake and Elizabeth McNeill of Waynesboro announce the birth of a daughter, Hudson Faith, born Aug. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Terry McNeill and Dianne McNeill.
Maternal grandparents are Ronnie Davis and Ashley Davis.
• Anthony and Clara Gordon of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Aiden Anthony, born Aug. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A daughter, Lilyana Grace, was born to Lesha Bonner of Toxey, Ala. on Aug. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Laterisa House.
• Gerell Bonner and Jarmekia Brown of York, Ala. announce the birth of a son, Germarius MeKell Bonner, born Aug. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Usman and Samah Mehr of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Habib Ahmad, born Aug. 20, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joshua and Stephanie Cottrill of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Claire, born Aug. 20, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Daphne Cottrill and Ernie and Jenny Cottrill.
Maternal grandparents are Sue Jarriel and the late Todd Jarriel.
• Tadaysha Ford and Alvinson Tate of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Ava Alexus Tate, born Aug. 21, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jacob and Shelby Sistrunk of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Ella Rose, born Aug. 21, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Henry and Karen Butler of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparent is Tammy Reynolds of Rose Hill.
• Jennifer Michael and Justin Mosley of Lauderdale announce the birth of a daughter, Lillian Grace Mosley, born Aug. 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Robin and David Mosley.
Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lynn Carlisle.
• Matthew Walker and Amanda Osborne of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Carolyne Grace Walker, born Aug. 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Lisa Walker.
• A son, Reigns Brantley, was born to Savannah Stevens of Philadelphia on Aug. 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Jason Stevens of Philadelphia.
• Santino and Danielle Calderone of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Arabella Valentina, born Aug. 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Vinson and Tiffany Anderson of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Daniella Jolie, born Aug. 23, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• John and Latricia Hunter of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Jaxson Cole, born Aug. 23, 2019 at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Christina Chamblee and Billy Logan of Union announce the birth of a son, Carson Dean Logan, born Aug. 23, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Melissa Hopper and Dean Logan.
Maternal grandparents are Harry Lee Chamblee and Debbie Chamblee.
• Kyle and Ashley Laird of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Christopher Leland Thomas, born Aug. 24, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Andrea and Rush Laird of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Shelia Radcliffe and Steve Radcliffe of Collinsville and Chris and Stephanie Hudnall of Collinsville.
