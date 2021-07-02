• Josh and Tori Jones of Livingston, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Collin Danvis, born April 29, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Tom and Theresa Jones.
Maternal grandparents are Marty and Leah McMullen and Roger and Donna White.
Great-grandparents are Albert and Janell McMullen, Alda Richardson, and Sue Long.
• Leslie and Ashley Boles of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ryan Tyler, born May 19, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Grace Boles of Enterprise.
Maternal grandparents are Houston and Rhonda Neal of Meridian.
Mrs. Boles is the former Ashley Neal.
• Keith and Kristy Dickerson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Caesy Lee, born May 20, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Richard and Dea Dickerson of Meridian and Mary Davis of Alabama.
Maternal grandparents are Gwin and Sandra Smith of Quitman and Barry and Beverly Woods of Meridian.
• Jaquariu S. Huggins and Tiana Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Aliesha Mastosha Huggins, born May 31, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Tedter Evans.
• Casey Spencer and Aisha Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, A’Nyla Azhane Eliza Spencer, born June 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Geraldine Sillimon of Meridian and Willie Sillimon of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Myreon Roberts and Kirimah Nailor of Meridian.
• Berotte McClendon and Markeysha Ivory of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Marquice Zyshawn McClendon, born June 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ashkelon and Crystal Knight of Laurel announce the birth of a son, Kelon Montrell, born June 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tanner and Stephanie Elrod of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Wesson Daniel, born June 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dominique Anthony and Erica Brown of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kyleigh Kelise Anthony, born June 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lenora Collins of Livingston, Alabama, announces the birth of a daughter, Iyla Simone, born June 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Shirley Collins.
• Brian and Marsha Warren of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jacob Joseph, born June 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joe and Vicki Warren.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Teresa Neal.
• Tanner and Andrea Felton of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Charli Jane, born June 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jack and Linda Felton of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Luis and Patricia Alonso of Meridian.
Mrs. Felton is the former Andrea Alonso.
• Derick Hickman and Kimberly Smith of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Hanna Rose Hickman, born June 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Diane and Eric Hickman.
Maternal grandparents are Sherry Watkins and David Smith.
• Colby and Heather Tyree of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Asher Knox, born June 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Mrs. Tyree is the former Heather Parker.
• Lamont Freeman and Pamela Holloway of York, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Anastacia Kerrionna Freeman, born June 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Juanita Freeman and George Mitchell.
Maternal grandparents are Theresa and John Maye.
• Timothy Ferguson and Erica of Lauderdale announce the birth of a daughter, MacKenzie Ranee Ferguson, born June 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ty’Kenria Terrell of Shubuta announces the birth of a son, Kameron Amarion, born June 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Rosalinda Terrell.
• Tereik Hall and Tichelle Porter of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kyler Amir Hall, born June 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kendrick and Jasmine Pratt of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Chase Montreal, born June 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ricky and Tylier Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Cora Jean, born June 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Rose Webb of Forest announces the birth of a son, Austin Leon, born June 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Perry Lee Webb Sr. and Grace Webb and Ruby Turnage and James Turnage.
• Stephono Griffin and Skylar Wilson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Evelyn Faye Griffin, born June 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Keona Wilson of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Levelle Dashawn, born June 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Shawnee Wilson-Hanna of Philadelphia.
• Anthony and Danielle Mason of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Brynn Leigh, born June 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents Kenneth and Donna Mason.
Maternal grandparents are David and Janice Creighton.
• Harbin Taylor and Kaycee Bradley of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Jazlynn Pennie Taylor, born June 17, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Harbin Taylor and Tami Taylor.
Maternal grandparents are Gregory and Pennie Thompson.
• Mary McTaggart of Shubuta announces the birth of a son, Steven Ryan, born June 17, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
