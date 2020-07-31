• Gianni Faith, a daughter, was born to Mitch and Maranda Shoemake of Conehatta on July 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Wanda and Garry Liles of Little Rock.
• William and Barbara Jolly of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jerry Clyde III, born July 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Margaret Smith Bert and Jerry Jolly Sr.
Maternal grandparents are ARhonda Ashley and Royce Ashley.
• Joseph and Anna Williams of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Issabella, born July 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Debra Williams and Leroy Williams of Tupelo.
Maternal grandparent is Amanda Stokes of Philadelphia.
• Ricky and Stephanie Higginbotham of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Charles Daniel, born July 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Joyce Higginbotham of Meridian.
• Anthony McNeil and Christine Moncrief of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Harmoney Armoni McNeil, born July 8, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Charles and Brittany Stinson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Mattie Parker, born July 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Leah Stinson.
Maternal grandparents are James and Leanne Robinson.
• Brianna Campbell of Pennington, Ala. announces the birth of a son, Treycen Darnell, born July 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Derron and Ronnisha Radcliff of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Remi Sanaa, for July 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Edward and Judy Radcliff of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Carolyn Staten of Meridian and Ronnie Staten of Lafayette, La.
• Tia Terrell of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Raegan McKinley, born July 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Fantasia Primer of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Kh’ylin A’Myre, born July 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Deborah and Chris Stewart.
• Collin and Brianae Senten of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Georgia Rae, born July 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Zaus and Erica Carter of Noxapater announce the birth of a son, Kyrie LaShawn, born July 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Laurie Smith of Noxapater.
Maternal grandparent is Melissa Williams of Noxapater.
• Raman and Rasheda Forbes of Starkville announce the birth of a son, Seth Alexander, born July 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Robert and Veronica Forbes.
Maternal grandparents are Dad and Cassandra Boddie.
• Tyler Deveney and Ashlan Risher of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ruby Kale Virginia Deveney, born July 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joshua Bolden and Lazaria Jones of Butler, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Ahlyvia Jenae’ Kalise’ Bolden, born July 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Bobbie Bolden.
Maternal grandparent is Sylvia Ruffin.
• A daughter, Ariah Madison, was born to Marquis and Brittany Ellis of Hickory of July 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A daughter, Kori Deon McGlothin, was born to Trevor Green and McKendria McGlothin of Meridian on July 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ella Ivy Heard, a daughter, was born to Kiel Heard and Stephanie Abernathy of Meridian on July 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Anna Marie Clayton.
