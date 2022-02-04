• Kevin and Chelsea Davis of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Hudson Wayne, born Dec. 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tommy and Barbara Davis of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Randy Linton and Peggy Robinson of Meridian.
• Christopher and Anna Diveley of Chunky announce the birth of a daughter, Caroline Danielle, born Dec. 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Vonda Diveley and Bobby and Susi Diveley.
Maternal grandparents are Virgil and Patricia Williams.
• Aries Miller of Louisville announces the birth of a son, Greyson Ayrese, born Dec. 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Debbie Patie of Louisville.
• Kamesha Drish and DeKendrick Lockett of Livingston, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, DeKendrick Lockett Jr., born Dec. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Ruby Lockett.
Maternal grandparent is Deborah Drish.
• Michael and Barbara Stokes of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Forrest Shane, born Dec. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Gregory and Leslie Harrington of Sweet Water, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Conner Brett, born Dec. 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Sidney Butler and Dallanicka Dixon announce the birth of a daughter, Paisley Ann, born Dec. 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Brandon Milton and Enya Patton of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Bryana Emonie Milton, born Jan. 4, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dennis McDonald Sr. and Jessica Lewis of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Dennis Rayshun McDonald Jr., born Jan. 4, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Edward Hunter and Teaira Bradley of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Elijah Devonte Hunter, born Jan. 5, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Earlene Gray and Velisha Hunter.
• James Pearson and Cherokee Lewis of Quitman announce the birth of a daughter, Naomi Ava James Pearson, born Jan. 5, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Shelia Pearson.
• Brenisha Jackson of Toomsuba announces the birth of a daughter, Jerzi Jai’Mari, born Jan. 6, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Denicia Carter of Sweet Water, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Jayson Demarcus, born Jan. 7, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Clifton Pickens and Akia Amos of Union announce the birth of a son, Cayson Ja’Von Pickens, born Jan. 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Vanessa Pickens.
Maternal grandparents are Kitty Artis and Byron Artis.
• Stone and Madison Alexander of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Timothy Raiden, born Jan. 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tonya and Les Alexander of Collinsville.
Maternal grandparents are Candace Maye and Timothy Moffett of Collinsville.
• Marcus Barfield and Sanguetta Grace of Meridian announce the birth of twins daughters, Se’Riyah Aleeyah Barfield and Ma’Riyah Jaleeyah Barfield, born Jan. 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Angela Anderson of DeKalb announces the birth of a daughter, Amelia Paula, born Jan. 9, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Fredrick and Carlie Mollett of Chunky announce the birth of a daughter, Delilah Ann, born Jan. 10, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Errin and Tammy Mollett of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Leslie Dean of Little Rock.
• Tyrese Miller and Destiny Lewis of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Kaison Eushun Miller, born Jan. 10, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Charlotte Miller.
Maternal grandparent is Marlene Lewis.
• Anwar and Preciouss Jenkins of Scooba, announce the birth of a son, Pryce Sadat, born Jan. 10, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Sunny Jenkins.
Maternal grandparent is Brenda Bester.
• Nastassija Wesley and Julian Dixon announce the birth of a daughter, Lexus Faith Dixon, born Jan. 10, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Marion Martin of Philadelphia.
• Tristan and Ashley Taylor of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Leon Roman, born Jan. 11, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mary Taylor and the late David Taylor.
Maternal grandparents are Rhonda Sheu and Patrick Sheu.
• Terry Baber and Laquashia Williams of Union announce the birth of a son, Terry La’Tre Baber Jr., born Jan. 12, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Sakima Ivy and Latavia Presswood of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Serenity Ja’Lynn Latesta Ivy, born Jan. 12, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Samuel and Madison Adkins of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Samuel Porter, born Jan. 12, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bob and Melinda Adkins.
Maternal grandparents are Vanessa and Tim Buckley and Butch Burton.
• Christopher Boyette and Katherine Boyette of Toomsuba announce the birth of a son, Nolan Christopher, born Jan. 13, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bobby and Tammy Boyette.
Maternal grandparents are Ralph and Connie Johns.
• Morgan and Tyler Partridge of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Maggie Lynn, born Jan. 17, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shane Partridge and Angela Goodwin.
Maternal grandparents are Heath Stribling and Lavonia Watkins.
• Cayari Bell and Jakob Griffin of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Midas Tayce Griffin, born Jan. 18, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Sarrica Anderson of Neshoba.
• Logan and Kennedy Lemoine of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Axel Paul, born Jan. 19, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dustin Griffin and Krissa Curie of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Kyler Knox Griffin, born Jan. 20, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tonya Woodson and Jerry Woodson of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia Holley and Michael Currie of Melrose, Florida.
• Jason and Lacee LaShane of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Hadleigh Jo, born Jan. 20, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
