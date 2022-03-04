• Sammie Leshon Mathis of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Samir Kaoir Gabriel, born Jan. 25, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Shatagia Bell of Meridian.
• Antonio and Jerika Brown of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Journee Marie, born Jan. 25, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ammie and Antonio Brown.
Maternal grandparents are Regina and Cortez Blanks.
• Saadi Khader and Manasseh Robinson of Newton announce the birth of a son, Ephraim Adham Saodi Husan Khader, born Jan. 26, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Husam and Kimberly Khader.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Pauline Robinson.
• Robert White and Erin Hamilton of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Caroline Christine White, born Jan. 31, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A daughter, Scnadiyah Keishae, was born to Keitric and Barbara Randle of Meridian on Feb. 2, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Edna Randle.
Maternal grandparents are Jackie and Scnelda Phillips (deceased).
• John Epps III and Shauna Donaldson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jace Noah Epps, born Feb. 4, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Darlene Gibbs of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Leslie Hall of Chunky.
• Jamelia Maurice of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Va’Kylan, born Feb. 5, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparent is Peggy Sheffield of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Clara Newton of Meridian.
• Angela Taylor and Ladell Gibson of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Aivy Gibson, born Feb. 5, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Angela Taylor and Florence Guthrie.
• David Warning and Starlin Miller of Stonewall announce the birth of a daughter, Saylor Jade Warning, born Feb. 7, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Mikenzi Ward and T’keyah Rush of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Mikyran Xavier Ward, born Feb. 7, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lavisha and Gully Sharp.
Maternal grandparent is Tasha Rush.
• Tylon and Kyria Brantley of Louisville announce the birth of a daughter, Mayzie Jayne, born Feb. 7, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A son, Arryuts Temaine Moffite, was born to Jaya Manning of Meridian on Feb. 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Nicole McDaniels of Chicago, and Christopher Manning of Louisiana.
• Wylexius Hull of Lauderdale announces the birth of a son, Braxton Jamal, born Feb. 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Timothy Walker and Marta Bjorn of Preston announce the birth of a daughter, Sylvia Bjorn Walker, born Feb. 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tim and Thedra Walker of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Bjorn and Kurt Bjorn of Westlake, Texas.
• Phillip McMillan Jr. and Sahinna Anderson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Drake Xander Bow McMillan, born Feb. 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lorna Shoemake and Phillip McMillan Sr. of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Ricky Anderson Sr of Carthage and Trina Jim of Philadelphia.
• Jerrell Wilder and Skyshelle Brown of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Jerreon D’Mir Wilder, born Feb. 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lantonia Wilder and Sidney Wilder.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Brown and Scott Hill.
• Jakwanza Hubbard of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Khai’zer Jakwan, born Feb. 9, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Shannon Scott and Vidal Hubbard of Meridian.
• Jennifer Turner and John Turner of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Izabella Grace, born Feb. 9, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Marilyn Moore and W.C. Moore.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Tammy Ricks of Meridian.
• Azarian Hood of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Zayun Keari, born Feb. 10, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Teundra and Shuntrell Johnson of Meridian.
• Ricky and Stephanie Higginbotham of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Dusty Wyatt, born Feb. 10, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Joyce Beard of Meridian.
• Maurice Boler and Carey Schulker of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Madelyn Kay Boler, born Feb. 15, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lanetrice Patty of Louisville announces the birth of a son, La’Keyvion Quan, born Feb. 16, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Christopher Hickman and Stephiane Patty.
• Jerbresha Naylor of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Brooklyn A’Iyani, born Feb. 16, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Jerbresha Naylor.
