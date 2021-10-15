• Orlando Bias and Kimberly Drish of Livingston, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Kaleah Renae Bias, born Sept. 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Audrey Childs.
• Michael McKenzie and Shelby Griffin of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Emra Caroline McKenzie, born Sept. 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Charles and Erin Webb of Epes, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Dare, born Sept. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Charles and Sherry Phillips.
Maternal grandparents are Sam and Pam Osment.
• Jasmine Harbin of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Jada Alyssia, born Sept. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Laura Harbin and Alonzo Harbin.
• Solvia Cotton of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Sunflower Ahchukish Pochina, born Sept. 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Rodgrick and Mallory Anderson of Conehatta announce the birth of a son, Luka Lamar, born Sept. 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Carl Edwards and Tashalia Chapman of Newton announce the birth of a son, Chance Jaxson Edwards, born Sept. 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Johnathan Fincher and Katelan Bozeman of Union announce the birth of a son, Wilson Tyler Glen Fincher, born Oct. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Jennifer Wilkerson.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Tony Bozeman.
• Quadarius and Shirifia Trotter of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Shamyrah Jaliyah, born Oct. 2, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.
