• A son, Ian Ames Ashby Willis, was born to Ariane Sue Frazier and James Bryant Willis of Choctaw on March 13, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are the late Synthia Willis and the late Ronald Willis of Choctaw.
Maternal grandparents are Elvie Frazier and the late Susan Irene Smith Frazier of Choctaw.
• O’darion Ja’mez Mitchell, a son, was born to Deandre Mitchell and Latasha Bell of Livingston, Alabama, on March 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Eartha Bell.
Maternal grandparents are Lynette Bell and Edward Bell of Livingston, Alabama.
• Sa’Myra Ry’Chell Nelson, a daughter, was born to Ryan Nelson and Topeka Blanks of Quitman on March 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Denise Nelson.
Maternal grandparents are Michele Blanks and Willie Wallace.
• A daughter, Zaidee Raine, was born to Brittany Franklin of Union on March 31, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Kathy Clark Franklin.
• Nevaeh La’Shay, a daughter, was born to Keona Wilson of Philadelphia on April 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Shawnee Hanna.
• Christopher and Cara Thacker of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Rowan Luke, born April 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kimberly Rives and Chris Thacker.
Maternal grandparents are Carol Butts and Richard Branning.
• Ashton James Bethel Davis, a son, was born to Jacob Davis and Kiarra Kirk of Meridian on April 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Christie R. Stafford and Jimmy L. Davis.
Maternal grandparents are Tulsa Kirk and Benjamin Kirk of Meridian.
• Christopher and Destiny Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ariel Kate, born April 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shane and Mary Smith.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Mariea Dean.
• Roneshia Davis of Shubuta announces the birth of a son, Kamran Cortez, born May 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shatarra Dubose of Shubuta announces the birth of a daughter, Aubrey Jenoi, born May 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Luella Dubose.
• Marquita Nichols of Hickory announces the birth of a son, Easton Cade, born May 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Catherine and Daniel Nichols.
• Albany Berry of Newton announces the birth of a daughter, Milani Alia’, born May 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Caleb and Lauren Rich of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Demi Lou, born June 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Autumn Glenn of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Luke Tyler, born June 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Dustin Glenn.
Maternal grandparents are Jimmy and Selina Strait.
• Courtney Coleman Jr. and Kiana Ruffin of Marion announce the birth of a daughter, Cassilyn Bri’elle Coleman, born June 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Courtney Coleman Sr. and Hillary Coleman.
Maternal grandparents are Kawanda Johnson and Jay Johnson.
• Ladarvies Stephens and Sanderica Granger of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Ladarvies Jerickus Stephens Jr., born June 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Rosalind Odom.
Maternal grandparent is Tiffany Dean.
• Gary and Rhonda Cole of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Israel A’meius, born June 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sandra Thedford and Gary Cole Sr. of Lauderdale.
Maternal grandparents are Marynell Houston and Ray Houston of Philadelphia and Alice Steele and Henry Steele Jr. of DeKalb.
• Tyler and Amanda Richardson of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Sheridan LeAnn, born June 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Diane and Jeff Jenkins of Meridian and Steve and Lisa Richardson of Clarksville, Tenn.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Pam Mallard.
• Danthony and Vaneshia Davis of Buckatunna announce the birth of a son, Damarion Rashad, born June 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Linda and Jessie Laphand.
Maternal grandparents are Evelyn and Anthony Spott.
• Anthony and Deanna Coburn of Louisville announce the birth of a son, Elias Anthony, born June 8, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lashandra and Anthony Robertson.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Billy Lynch.
• Randall and Olivia Wright of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Violet Kathryn, born June 8, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Destiny Seldon of Coatopa announces the birth of a son, Jhacari Malik, born June 8, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Lena Rice.
• Carnelius Hill and Ja’Kyra Collins of Meridian announce the birth of a son, K’Mire’ Amir DElarion Hill, born June 8, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Amy Westbrook of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Jayce Aiden Cash, born June 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Pamela Westbrook Griffin of DeKalb.
• Timeshia Griffin of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Amea’ Sky, born June 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Andrea Ruffin of Newton announces the birth of twins, daughter, Harleigh Gwynn, and son, Haysen James, born June 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Howard and Annette Ruffin of Newton.
• Tyrell Dial and Mercedes Sheffield of York, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Paislee Marie Dial, born June 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are June Dial and Tommie Lee Childs
Maternal grandparents are Narkesia Blakley of York, Ala.
• Lindsay and Luke Atkins of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Rose, born June 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tommy and Diane Atkins of Union.
Maternal grandparents are Joey and Faye Dean of Little Rock, Miss. and Curtis and Suzan Walker of Hickory.
• Joya Horne of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Jessiah Lashoun, born June 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Peggy Young.
Maternal grandparent is Tiffany Horne.
• Tony and Laura Furline of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Willow Raven, born June 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tony Dwayne Furline and Lisa Martin Furline.
Maternal grandparents are Barry Luke Storey and Karen Lynn Storey.
