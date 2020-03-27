• Khushboo Patel and Bhavesh Patel of Newton announce the birth of a son, Haiden Bhavesh, born Feb. 7, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparent is Ansuya Patel of Newton.
Maternal grandparents are Gita and Dipak Patel of Kentucky.
• David and Gloria Gill of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Catherine, born March 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Howard and Cathy Gill.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Marcie Joles.
• Jared and Amanda Coats of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Maverick Lawrence, born March 2, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Richard and Phyllis Coats of Stonewall.
Maternal grandparents are Larry and Tammie Mazingo of Butler, Ala.
• Justin and Amy Gibbs of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Aidyn Lee, born March 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Edward and Jill Green and the late Sheila Gibbs.
Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Renae Tackett.
• Andrew Miller and Atkevia Ferrill of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Keegan Andre Miller, born March 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Joyce Miller.
Maternal grandparent is Stephanie Hearn.
• Brian and Tabitha Maletich of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Zoe Klaire, born March 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Van and Donna Maletich and Linda Free.
Maternal grandparents are Adam and Toni Brown of Meridian.
• Gerald Willis Jr. and Lexie Comby of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Laila Brooke Willis, born March 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Gerald Willis Sr. and Lisa Willis of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are William Comby III and Felicia Comby of Philadelphia.
• Elijahshan Cole and Shana Little of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Tylei Chanel Cole, born March 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sharon Cole and Virgil Grady.
Maternal grandparents are Sonya Phillips and the late James Ray Little Sr.
• Dionte Naylor and Miresha Bourrage of DeKalb announce the birth of a son, Greyson Eli Naylor, born March 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Gina Harris of Bailey announces the birth of a daughter, Jaida Amora, born March 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Chantara Gray of Laurel announces the birth of a daughter, Navi Nicole, born March 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Cynthia McBride.
• Tristan Deweese and Olivia Holdiness of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Drake Scott Deweese, born March 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Terrill and Natoya Jean Jacques of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Raina Ann Jean, born March 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Etienne Jean Jacques III and Dishau Lee of New Orleans.
Maternal grandparents are Cary and Joyce Coller of Bossier City, La.
• Dextrianna Davis of Newton announces the birth of a son, Damon Amir, born March 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are George and Daphne Davis.
• Sammie Teachey Jr. and Santaeshia Jenkins of Louin announce the birth of a son, Skylin Le’Shan Darques Teachey.
• Dalton Miles and Alyssa Kron of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, Penelope Vera Mae Miles, born March 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Tina Meadows.
Maternal grandparents are Laurie Kron and Allen Kron.
• John and Viola Nash of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, JohnKylin Micah, born March 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ronald Hart and Tristan Jones of Lake announce the birth of a daughter, Kingsley Lashae Hart, born March 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jaquayla Spight and Christopher Frazier of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Kymere L’ael Frazier, born March 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Felizia Miller.
Maternal grandparent is Lisa Boyd.
• Martin Sprague and Jessica Braham of Livingston, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Mark Randolph Sprague, born March 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mark and Cynthia Sprague.
• Collin Hunt and Madison White of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Meilani Marie Hunt, born March 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tonya and Ed Hunt.
Maternal grandparents are Kristal White and Delvechio Coburn.
• Yasemin Norris of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Karter Olivia, born March 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shanice and Kevin Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Keagan Jared, born March 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Christopher and Diana Daniel of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Hannah Mae, born March 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Matt and Cathy Daniel.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Mary Ellen Farley.
• Kimberly Roberts of Louisville, announces the birth of a son, J’Himere Antonio-Love Hudson, born March 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Sarah Ann Hughes.
• Spencer and Tayla Murray of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Harrison Cole, born March 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Rashaad and Montoya Baylis of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kaumari Ares, born March 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are the late Mary Lee Burton and Bill Baylis.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara McConell, and Bobie McNeese Steele and Prentis Steele.
• Perry and Cierra Hynes of Pelahatchie announce the birth of a son, Lancer Dee, born March 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Sade Johnson of Quitman announces the birth of a daughter, Treazure La’Shaye, born March 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tyshon Johnson and Ladeisha Hayes of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Amari Monquelle Johnson, born March 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
