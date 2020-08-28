• Kerry and Jillian Miller of Toxey, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Brantley Jace, born Aug. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Belinda and Junior Miller, of Toxey, Alabama.
Maternal grandparents are Christy and Dustin Colson of Meridian.
• Santonio Brewster and Jacqusha Roach of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Daniya Lasha Brewster, for Aug. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lashawn Ivory and Candida Napier of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Justice Javion Ivory, born Aug. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Travyon Coleman and Crystal Tolbert of Livingston, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Carson Tyshon Coleman, born Aug. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Carolyn Coleman.
Maternal grandparent is Rhonda Hearn.
• Christopher and Ashley Ladd of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Addley Lynn, born Aug. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mickey Ladd and Angela Walton.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie Horn and Gary Horn.
• Malcolm and Sasha Cotton of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Gianna Grace, born Aug. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kendrick Clay and Larita Clay.
• Corban Smith and Pernilla Morris of Carthage announce the birth of a daughter, Calexis Rena Smith, born Aug. 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kindle Sam and Kimberly Wishork of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Monnie Monroe Sam, born Aug. 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Susan Sam.
Maternal grandparent is Sandra Wishork.
• Tashalia Chapman of Lawerence announces the birth of a son, Kashten Amoar, born Aug. 7, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jerrad Boyle and Destiny Taylor of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Ranger Alan Boyle, born Aug. 7, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Brian and Kia Gray of Newton announce the birth of a son, Zakari Dean, born Aug. 7, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jeffrey Gaines and Racheal Spencer of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jeffrey Oneal Gaines Jr., born Aug. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Gregory Calhoun.
• Manvel Wilson and Latosha Dixon of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Khorinyla Wilson, born Aug. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Antoinita Wilson and Mitchell Wilson.
Maternal grandparents are Rome and Virgie Dixon.
• Ariel Everett of Shubuta announces the birth of a son, Jordyn Ralpheal Kartez, for Aug. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Leslie Everett of Quitman, and Tracey Jones of Jones County.
• Tydarius McRae and Ninti Ali of Lisman, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Tydarius Jacory McRae Jr., born Aug. 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Denise Coleman of Lisman, Alabama, and Raheem Ali of Montgomery, Alabama.
• Andra Ellerby and Terry Clemons of Preston announce the birth of a daughter, Legacy Elise Ellerby, born Aug. 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Francie and Henry Walk of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Sherry Clemons of Preston.
• Jeffery and Samantha Alexander of Little Rock announce the birth a son, Jeffery Calvin III, born Aug. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jeff Alexander of Duffee, and Lisa Tullos of Meridian.
• Maternal grandparent is Melanie Dotson of Meridian.
• Michael Wilbourn II and Quinntee Vowell of Louisville announce the birth of a daughter, Tinley Kate Wilbourn, born Aug. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Amanda Rogers of Louisville and Michael WIlbourn of Birmingham, Alabama.
Maternal grandparents are Delasa Adams and Stan Nowell.
• Alexandria Bell of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Brycen Cade, born Aug. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jared and Ashton Cannsles of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, Kolston Tyler, born Aug. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.