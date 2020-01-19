• Dillon and Lindsey Martin of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Maddox Wayne, born Nov. 11, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are the late Danny Wayne Martin and Latricia Risher of Stonewall.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Alicia Bancroft of Meridian.
Mrs. Martin is the former Lindsey Bancroft.
• Diamond Rush of Scooba announces the birth of a son, Khyzier Ayan, born Dec. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jewel Brown of Newton announces the birth of a son, Kendall Rashad, born Dec. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Helene Walker.
• Kendrick Windham and Tanisha Hawkins of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Treyvon Kingston Windham, born Dec. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Dorothy Larkin.
Maternal grandparent is Emma Hawkins.
• Christian Howell and Makaila Castle of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Noele Howell, born Dec. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Marilyn and Jason Howell.
Maternal grandparents are Starla McNeer and Ryan Castle.
• Catori Mobley and Lauriel Solomon of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Lenoxx King Solomon Mobley, born Dec. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Laura and Paul Solomon.
• Darrius Spencer and Angel Mack of Livingston, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Darrius Jermal Spencer Jr., born Dec. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Angelia Spencer and Erick Pickett.
Maternal grandparents are Angel and Brian Harris.
• Lakendrick Hutchins and Shenika Reed of Emelle, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, La’Kenzie Aleah Hutchins, born Dec. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sylvia and Kenneth Bell.
Maternal grandparents are Debra and Terry Hutchins.
• Derek and Angela Koehn of Emelle, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Nick Benson, born Dec. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Roland and Marcia Koehn.
• Ryan and Amber Armes of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Wilder Wes, born Dec. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A son, Karson Kemari, was born to Shayla Butler, of Meridian on Dec. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Gwendolyn Roberts.
• Joshua and Sonya Tyson of Butler, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Paxley Paige, born Dec. 20, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Rodney and Paula Tyson, and Linda Carol Jones.
Maternal grandparents are Juanita Duke and the late David Schendel.
Mrs. Tyson is the former Sonya Schendel.
• Johnny Page and Summer Thomas of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Christopher Lee Page III, born Dec. 20, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Katelyn Smith and Leon Giles of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Presleigh Grace Giles, born Dec. 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Carol Sloan and James Benett.
Maternal grandparents are June Sadler and James Singleton.
• A daughter, Nova’ Lalani Dajour, was born to Illeana Fuller of Philadelphia on Dec. 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Alisha Martin of Philadelphia and Darrell Fuller of Louisville.
• Phabian Chaney and Brianna Carlisle of Butler, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Jenaiah Paige Chaney, born Dec. 23, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shannon Bonner and George Chaney.
Maternal grandparent is Lisa Carlisle.
• Jarado Allen and A’Keema Spencer of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kian A’hmar Allen, born Dec. 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lolita Allen and Reggie Allen.
Maternal grandparents are Yolanda Spencer and Demetric Hopson of Marion.
• William and Heather John of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Harper Rose, born Dec. 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Debbie and Raymond Jones and Billy and Tracy John.
Maternal grandparent is Susan Massey.
• Dustin and Kaycee Stewart of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Rafe Turner, born Dec. 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Nashwan Zaidan and Sabqalarashi of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Ali Nashwan Zaidan, born Dec. 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Quanterrio Little and Sierra Jeminson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Dakota Brandon Little, born Dec. 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Tonya Jemison.
• Bobby Hamilton and Dorie Thigpen of Bay Springs announce the birth of a daughter, Adelyn Rayne Hamilton, born Dec. 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Cynthia Hamilton.
Maternal grandparent is Fayla Thigpen.
• Amanda Sturdivant of Livingston, Alabama, announces the birth of a daughter, Makayla Ariel, born Dec. 31, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Maxine Daley and Lorenzo Burns.
• Erionnya Brazzle of Walnut Grove announce the birth of a daughter, Rae’Lynn Key’Lynie, born Dec. 31, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Ronald Ball and Shawanda Patrick.
• Darrell Allenn and Keoshia Yarbrough of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kingston Darious Allen, born Dec. 31, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Janie Allen and Darrell Allen Sr.
Maternal grandparents are Sammantha McNeill and Bedford McNeill.
• Charles Scott and Robyn Armstrong of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Chazaigh Rakhim Shakur Scott, born Jan. 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Kimberly Crowell.
Maternal grandparents are Ravean and Robert Armstrong.
• Damien and Kelly Silliman of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Princeton James, born Jan. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Cierra Criswell and Demarcus Davis of Demopolis, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Kasen Keshawn Davis, born Jan. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Austin Taylor and Kayla Bryant of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Keistin Khalil Taylor, born Jan. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jacob and Katlyn Dawe of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Remy Kate, born Jan. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Phillip and Donna Dawe of Tupelo.
Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Donna Thompson of Meridian.
• Joshua and De’Lena Rushing of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Evelyn Marie, born Jan. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are John and Karen Rushing of Biloxi.
• Myles and Carol Pritchett of Sweetwater, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Mia-Klaire Brooke, born Jan. 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Kristi Pritchett.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Tracie Norris.
• Daniel and Brittanie Gardner of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ellee Jo, born Jan. 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Susan Gardner of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Chris and Louise Walker of Meridian.
• Christopher and Lacey Williams of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Charity Reagan, born Jan. 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Angela Rhone.
Maternal grandparents are Leon and Beverly Knox.
• Dalton and Brittney Newell of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kipton James, born Jan. 7, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Gary and Cheryl Newell of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Maria Clanton of Lucedale.
