• Starr Hagwood of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Elise, born Sept. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Stacy Slayton.
Maternal grandparents are Mikki Buie and Lavelle Hagwood.
• Larry Lindsey Jr. and Shequida Hare of Paulding announce the birth of twin sons, Legend Darnell Lindsey and Loyal Darnett Lindsey, born Oct. 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Teresa Evans Jones and Larry Lindsey.
Maternal grandparents are Maria and Dennis Hare.
• Deneshia Boyd of Porterville announces the birth of a son, Ke’Omarion Devontae, born Oct. 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Tora Boyd and William Hunt.
• Damien Henry and Courtney Moffite of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Damien Deandre Henry Jr., born Oct. 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Otis Cross Jr. and Aaliah Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Ace Amiri Cross, born Oct. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Otis Cross Sr. and Sharon Cross.
Maternal grandparent is Latoya Roberts.
• Mathishia Wilson of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Jamere Earl, born Oct. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Winifred Carpenter of Meridian.
• Steven and Victoria Wilson of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Skylar Rain, born Oct. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Calmisha Curtis of Lisman, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Colton Jamere, born Oct. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Michael and Sheena Gregory of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Zoe Ann, born Oct. 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• John Edwards Jr. and Kadeisha Carstarphen of Lisman, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Kyleigh Alexis Edwards, born Oct. 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Stephanie Wilson of Newton announces the birth of a son, Shadaiquiri Messiah, born Oct. 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Stephen Mashburn Jr. and Destiny Reed of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Coleman Roy-Axton Mashburn, born Oct. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jacob and Christina Coleman.
Maternal grandparents are Raymond Swain and Tammy Roberts.
• Joel Grady and Katlyn Satcher of Shubuta announce the birth of a son, Jaiden Ameer Grady, born Oct. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Consuella and Darnell Grady of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Vanilla Bounds of Shubuta.
• Bridget Harris of Lake announces the birth of a daughter, Zahara Mae, born Oct. 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Sherry Harris.
• Luis Simon Gregorio and Paulina Diaz Mariano of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Anthony Simon Diaz, born Oct. 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Keoddrick Hillie and Alexis Poole of Lawrence announce the birth of a daughter, A’sere Kaliah Hillie, born Oct. 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Latonya Hillie of Lawrence.
Maternal grandparent is Victoria Poole of Lawrence.
• Tyler and Kalyn Thompson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jackson Tyler, born Oct. 31, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Michael and Pam Thompson.
Maternal grandparents are Jerry Dale and Sheila Creel.
• Ryan and Kimberly Burns of Bailey announce the birth of a daughter, Finley Cole, born Oct. 31, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Justin and Danielle Cabe of Decatur announce the birth of a son, James Baker, born Nov. 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kathy Bagley and Keith Cabe of Scott County.
Maternal grandparents are Danny and Anita Shoemaker of Newton County.
• Demetris Young and Melissa King of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Kingston Deonte Young, born Nov. 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Stephanie Smith of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparent is Sue Evans of Louisville.
• Lederious Chaney and Janesha Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, La’Myricle Nyomi Chaney, born Nov. 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tiara Brown of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Aireon Zy’Aire, born Nov. 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Willie Brooks.
Maternal grandparent is Teresa Brown.
• Kamara Fox of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Amiri Deshawn, born Nov. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kendrick Benamon and Jennifer McKinzie of Lauderdale announce the birth of a daughter, Kayla Lakendria Benamon, born Nov. 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Carolyn Locett of Porterville and Kenneth Jimison of Porterville.
Maternal grandparents are Lender McKinzie of Quitman and Robert Jones of Shubuta.
• Corbin and Megan Hawken of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Alexis Rae, born Nov. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Rachelle Fellis of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Aaron Micheal, born Nov. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Carol Sherman.
• John and Megan Steverson of Hickory announce the birth of a daughter, Anna Raven, born Nov. 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dan and Pam Steverson of Hickory.
Maternal grandparents are Sandra Melton of Bailey and Michael Melton of Meridian.
• Caleb Allen and Elizabeth Morris of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Allen, born Nov. 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Steve Allen and Lim Laubethal.
Maternal grandparents are Britt and Nena Beth Morris.
• Nathan and Megan Perkins of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Maverick Scott, born Nov. 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Leann Rainer of Quitman announces the birth of a daughter, Arianna Shay, born Nov. 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Rainer and Paul Rainer of Philadelphia.
• Jayce and Renee’ Greer of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Maddox Knight, born Nov. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Lisa Greer of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Dewayne Knight of Meridian.
• Robert and Olivia Ivy of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Stella Anne, born Nov. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are April and Timothy Ivy.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie and Josh Dillman.
