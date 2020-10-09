• Nicholas and Courtney Salisbury of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Willow Karlene, born July 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Khriss Salisbury and Angela Thompson.
Maternal grandparents are Jimmy Thead and Tina Thead.
• Heather Collins of Union announces the birth of a daughter, Zoey Christina, born July 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lashetta Hopson of Toomsuba announces the birth of a daughter, Ra’Miyah Nevaeh, born July 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Campbell and Lewis Gibbs, Toomsuba.
• Stephanie Wilson of Newton announces the birth of a son, Connor Alexander, born July 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Mary Moore of Newton.
• Sheena Mingo of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Haisley Paige, born July 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ervin Smith and Sidney Tuney of Entreprise announce the birth of a son, Jordan Riley Smith Jr., born July 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Victoria McNeal.
Maternal grandparents are Brian and Dana Lewis.
• Keoddrick Hillie and Alexis Poole of Lawrence announce the birth of a daughter, Alexia Kaniek Hillie, born July 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Latonya Hillie of Lawrence.
Maternal grandparent is Victoria Poole of Newton.
• Vernon Bailey and Jasmine Shephard of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kinsley Marie Bailey, born July 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Betty Bailey of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Kim Burnside of Meridian.
• Fredrick Poole and Shantel Body of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Paetyn Erielle Poole, born July 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Cade and Morgan Boes of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lyra Christine, born July 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bret and Dawn Boes.
Maternal grandparents are Ben and Amy Ausbrooks.
• Calvin and Madison Turner of Gilbertown, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Charity Grace, born July 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kanisha Thomas of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, A’myra Denise, born July 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Tracey Brown.
• Dallaray Dixon of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Rayshawn Heloha-Osi, born Aug. 31, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Julie Shoemake.
• Bobby Johnson and Karen Tanksley of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Alaya Zyir Johnson, born Sept. 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Micheal and Asha Robinson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Paizlyn Kate, born Sept. 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Emmalee Roberts of Enterprise announces the birth of a son, Emmerson Hayes, born Sept. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Coty Freeman and Brian Freeman.
• Natalie Atwood of Conehatta announces the birth of a son, Carsyn Lane, born Sept. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kendra Cross of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Kayden Darrell, born Sept. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Chandra Clark and Kedrick Cross.
• Dontae Bass and Brittney Clayton of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Catlyn Amaria Bass, born Sept. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Carrie Brown and Joluni Brown.
• Lawrence Richmond and Ashley Lewis of Forest announce the birth of a daughter, Graceylnn Marcella Kalayla Richmond, born Sept. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ivy Richmond and Lawrence Roots.
Maternal grandparents are Tawana Seales and Anthony Lewis.
• Elizia Jones and Miata Tatum of Hickory announce the birth of a daughter, Ka’Miayah Lasha Jones, born Sept. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Alberto Jones and Tony Donald.
Maternal grandparents are Kinika and Alexander Johnson.
• William and Kristi Wishork of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Madisyn Renae-Ann, born Sept. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bill and Marianne Wishork.
Maternal grandparents are Franklin and Sharon Taylor of Neshoba.
• James Walker Jr. and Delia Wilkinson of Vossburg announce the birth of a daughter, Lily Elizabeth Walker, born Sept. 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Donna Tanner.
Maternal grandparent is Mary Bolewase.
• Ashley Gerzsenye of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Nicoliah Wade, born Sept. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Antreveon Johnson and Shiquita Hill of Meridian announce the birth of a son, A’Tavious Marquarius Johnson, born Sept. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tamisha Jordan and Anthony Johnson.
Maternal grandparents are Nathan Smith and Katrina Smith.
• Terrence Comby and Hillary Vaughn of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Aubri Nosika Yimmih Comby, born Sept. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shoney Hunt and April Shears of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Katelyn Jernylah Hunt, born Sept. 15, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sharon Chambliss and Ira Chambliss.
Maternal grandparents are Geneva Taylor and Andre Lane.
• Zara Ingrum of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Zaisley Marie, born Sept. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Pauline Ingrum.
• Rubin Calbert and Candance Stribling of Kosciusko announce the birth of a daughter, Izzie Ap Calbert, born Sept. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Angela Butler of Illinois.
Maternal grandparent is Bernard Stribling of Texas.
• Arthur Breakfield and Brooklyn Johnson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Rylei Esmeralda Breakfield, born Sept. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Silvia Breakfield and the late Kenneth Breakfield.
Maternal grandparents are Harbert Johnson and Angela Conn.
• Lathaddeas Pippin and Kashaeyla Brooks of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Jaci Valisa Pippin, born Sept. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Helen Smith.
Maternal grandparent is Issac Brooks of Columbus.
• Demarcus Pringle and Jashanti Alford of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jaier Imil Pringle, born Sept. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Sharon Pringle.
• Victor Reyes and Lauren Reyes of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Marie, born Sept. 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Stephanie Hayes and Christopher Curtis of Louisville announce the birth of a son, Christopher Markeye Curtis Jr., born Sept. 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are the late Fredrick and Ella Curtis.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Maelean Hayes of Louisville.
• Danny Caamano and Erika Murillo of Kiln announce the birth of a son, Danny Caleb Anthony Caamano, born Sept. 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jamonique Rush of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Jaxston Kymani, born Sept. 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Pamela Rush.
• Latreshia Hopson of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Jaxin Elyjah, born Sept. 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Will and Hailey Stokes of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Henry Thomas, born Sept. 23, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Chris and Pamela Stokes.
Maternal grandparents are Charles Shannon Rhodes and Anita Parker.
• Kanyon and Caylin Jimmie of Carthage announce the birth of a son, Israel Baker, born Sept. 23, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Dusti Jimmie.
Maternal grandparents are Cassidy Nickey and Gerrard Cook.
• Dontae Brown and Amber Walker of Boligee, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Major Noel Brown, born Sept. 23, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Keshun Stokes and Lynlee Reynolds of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Brysan Reese, born Sept. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Yanisha Gardner and Bobby Stokes.
Maternal grandparents are Lashae Moore and Tony Reynolds.
• Damian Nieto and Quasheena Brunson of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Novalee Grey Nieto, born Sept. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Joseph Nieto Jr.
Maternal grandparent is Melissa Brunson of Toomsuba.
• Kristopher Jones and Amanda Neese of Lake announce the birth of a daughter, Natalie Leeahnna Gail Jones, born Sept. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Earl Jones and Dollie Jones of Lake.
Maternal grandparents are Billy Neese and Patrice Neese of Lake.
• Kimberly Mott of Lisman, Ala. announces the birth of a son, Khalan Isaiah, born Sept. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Brianna Pearson of Quitman announces the birth of a daughter, Marley Elise, born Sept. 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Evanell Reynolds.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie and Kenneth Pearson.
