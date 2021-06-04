• Jasmine Mayes and Dasma Marshall of Epes, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Dasma Lamar Marshall III, born April 17, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Bedie Jefferson.
Maternal grandparent is Dasma Marshall Sr.
• Henreka Ooten and Jimmy Johnson of Newton announce the birth of a son, Jackson O’Neal Johnson, born April 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ja’Dahija and Demarkio Pritchett of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Taiden Le’Zhune, born April 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jatarian Hudson and Tiah Miller of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Kartier Mijai Hudson, born April 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jevonius and Micheal Hudson of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Ollie Riley and Robert Miller of Philadelphia.
• Harvey Hill and Ashlee McDonald of Preston announce the birth of a daughter, Izora Riley Grace Hill, born April 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Aaron Tell and Britney Allen of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Aaron Semaj Tell Jr., born April 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Amanda Wilson and Aaron Jordan.
Maternal grandparents are Jacqueline Allen and Robert Townsend.
• Malcolm and Britney Castle of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Weston Brooks, born April 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Starla Vowell of Philadelphia and Ryan Castle of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Josh Pinter of Philadelphia.
• Kylar Bufkin of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Chanel Saundriea, born April 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Decase Sundreia Bufkin.
• Cortez McClinton and Setrice Hudgins of Lauderdale announce the birth of a daughter, Chantal Sharee McClinton, born April 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are James and Marion McClinton.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Sharee Thomas.
• Matthew Joles and Lauren Harper of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Eli Holden Joles, born April 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Eric Shepherd and Tiffany Tatum of Little Rock announce the birth of a son, Hunter Rae Shepherd, born April 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jonathan and Megan Butts of Union announce the birth of a son, John Roger, born April 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ken and Sharon Butts.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Jeannie Vance.
• Tesla Ball of Bailey announces the birth of a son, Sylas Lee, born April 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Eier Ortiz of Bailey.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Ortiz of Bailey.
• Tabresha Avery of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Majeure Emir, born April 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Avery and Tyrone Lole.
• Tiera Pringle of Lisman, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Zayn Amir, born April 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Angela Kirksey.
Maternal grandparent is Michandra Pringle.
• Brandon and Dezarae Lee of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Bentley Ace, born April 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Richard Lee.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Mariea Dean.
• Cameron Burford and Kari Carmichael of Stonewall announce the birth of a daughter, Kensington Grace Buford, born April 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Crystal and David Burford.
Maternal grandparents are Alice Matuszeuski and Rick Carmichael.
• Ariana Jones and Daquarius Pruitt of Daleville announce the birth of a son, Josiah Damari Pruitt, born April 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Sydney Cagle and Michael Swancey of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Abram Briggs Swancey, born April 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Vashti Swancey of Pachuta and Michael Story and Hazel Green of Alabama.
Maternal grandparent is Tim Cagle of Ackerman.
• Jamaine and Mary Jones of Gulfport announce the birth of a daughter, Jarayah Dream, born May 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Roderickas Marsh and August Fox of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Roderickas Sanchez MacAuthor Lee Marsh, born May 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jessica Walker of Shubuta announces the birth of a son, Jaiden Cole, born May 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Donna Deemy and Larry Deemy.
• Micah and Heather Hodges of Meridian announce the birth of a son, John Hudson, born May 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dona and Tommy Hodges and Colline and Forest Hime.
Maternal grandparents are Ann and Steve Holifield.
• Cedric Blakely and Shalesia Blakely of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Charleston Curtis Blakely, born May 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent Lois Blakely of Waynesboro.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda Jackson and Tony Cunningham of Butler, Alabama.
• Malcolm Nixon and Delaine McMillan of Choctaw, Alabama. announce the birth of a daughter, Melani Ka’Lay Nixon, born May 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Geovontae Carter and Jasmine Miller of Stonewall announce the birth of a daughter, Gionna Majesty Carter, born May 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Cassandra Carter of Quitman.
Maternal grandparents are Denise and Harold Miller of Stonewall.
• Ashley Findreson of Forest announces the birth of a daughter, Veronda Dejoyce, born May 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Veronica Vincent.
• Serenity Harper and Cornelius Buckley of Forest announce the birth of a son, Kobe Ja’Cameron Ke’sun Buckley, born May 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Vera and Jame Buckley.
Maternal grandparents are Shonette Harper and Rudy Johnson.
• Miesha White of Union announces the birth of a daughter, Morgan Elise Lavon, born May 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Armoni Smith of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Ava Simone, born May 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Florence and Larry Clark.
• Kourtney Gressett of Newton announces the birth of a son, Asher Logan, born May 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Jackie Cates and Anthony Gressett.
• Andrew and Abby Calhoun of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Hensley Duke, born May 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ward and Connie Calhoun.
Maternal grandparent is Sandra Dennis.
• Jimmy and Kathy Cook of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Makenzie Renee, born May 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Demarlon Hatten and Shalliyah Benoman announce the birth of a daughter, Iris Kaliyah Hatten, born May 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Laterrum Wesley and Larry Hatten.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie Rush and Julius Benoman.
• Claude Pearson Jr. and Latashia Hill of Toxey, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Tylan Ray Pearson, born May 17, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Claude Ray Pearson Sr.
Maternal grandparent is Earnest Lee Hill Sr.
• Russell Bradley and Amanda Taylor of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Audrey Willow Mae Bradley, born May 17, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Steve Bradley and Tori McRae.
Maternal grandparent is Tami Taylor.
• Trey and Kimberly Harris of Newton announce the birth of a son, Lawson O’Neal, born May 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ralph Jr. and Carolyn Harris of Greenville.
Maternal grandparents are Gerald and Joan Goodin of Newton.
• Breanna Duran and Dernard Mathis of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Danzleigh Aurora Mathis, born May 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lisa Bennett and Bernard Mathis.
Maternal grandparents are Lynn Bratcher and Tommy Dear.
• Satchell Willis and Mercedes Cotton of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Russell Orion Cotton, born May 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Mardreekus Horn and Jamia Jordan of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kyleigh Michelle Horn, born May 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jackie Hall and Marvin Horn.
Maternal grandparents are Evette Cole and A.J. Jordan.
• Joseph Alexis and Shamika Fielder of Jackson announce the birth of a son, Joseph Khalil Alexis, born May 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Quintasha Alexis.
Maternal grandparent is Jessica Fielder.
• Shawn and Emily Beck of Waynesboro announce the birth of a son, Dallen Hayes Beck, born May 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Roland and Anna Beck.
Maternal grandparents are Lynn Johnson and Jimmy Blackburn.
• Christian and Makaila Howell of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, McKinlee Layne, born May 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Marilyn and Jason Howell of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Starla and Ryan Castle of Philadelphia.
• Lonnie Bass and Destiny Dunn of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Dillion Dakari Bass, born May 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Greta Smith and Rico Bass.
Maternal grandparents are Latonya Spencer and Marcus Dunn.
• Victoria Wallace of Union announces the birth of a daughter, Alaina Gayle Killen, born May 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Elaine and Doug Jones and Jimmy and Patricia Tullos.
Maternal grandparents are Delton and Gayle Killen.
• Matthew and Meredith Daugherty of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Max Denney, born May 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Daryl and Cindy Daugherty.
Maternal grandparents are Darrell Denney and Jama Denney.
• Trey Blackenship and Taylor Blakenship of Scooba announce the birth of a daughter, Everler Grace, born May 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Marques Little and Jadha Benamon of Porterville announce the birth of a son, Marques Devontae Tavis Little, born May 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Barbara Harrison and Sharon Little.
• Keith Bagwell and Chelesea Bagwell of Union announce the birth of a son, Zan Lucas Allen, born May 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Akil Kidd and Christopher Wansley of Union announce the birth of a son, Khylen Akeem Kidd, born May 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
