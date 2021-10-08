• Bobby and Amber Salers of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Alexander Lee, born July 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Antonio McClendon and J’Quandra Hickman of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Davon An’Shawn McClendon, born July 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jeremy Clark and Breanna Vance of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Liam Gage Clark, born July 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ann Clark, David Clark.
Maternal grandparents are Carmen Dean, Lois Hardy.
• Jeremy and Ashley Holifield of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Hollyn Dean, born July 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jonathan and Curbie Griffin of Union announce the birth of a son, Hyndrix Dewayne, born July 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• William and Kaitlen Adkins of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Collins Clair, born July 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bill and Renee Adkins of Union.
Maternal grandparents are Ken and Jane Collins of Meridian.
• Antonio Lindsey and Bridney Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Auria Kai Lindsey, born July 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tommie Reed and Tamia Kirksey of York, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Treylan Akeem Kirksey, born July 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Germie Martin and Tiffany Arendell of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Noah Haze Martin, born July 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Melissa Upkins of Bogue Chitto.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Arendell of Collinsville and Patrick Arendell of Niceville, Florida.
• Bryce and Keri Branning of Quitman announce the birth of a daughter, Rae Caroline, born July 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Allan and Amy Branning.
Maternal grandparents are Chris and Kim Dew.
• Larenzo Clayton and Ronteria Nicholson of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Reigan Latrice Clayton, born July 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jill Daniel of Gilbertown, Alabama, announces the birth of a daughter, Ava Rose, born July 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Eddie Daniel of Butler, Alabama.
• Kendrick Slaughter and Quantasia Knight of Newton announce the birth of a son, Kenzayvious Demarion Slaughter, born July 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Bertha Knight.
• Brittany Ford of Butler, Ala. announces the birth of a daughter, Harper Rose, born July 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Delynda Ford and Jason Jenkins.
• Brandon and Mary Edwards of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Ryker Jim, born Aug. 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lafredrick Hull and Anesia Chapman of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Lavon Ar’Mony Lovell Hull, born Aug. 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Steven and Kelsey Cambre of Louisville announce the birth of a son, Lincoln Wyatt, born Aug. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jeffrey and Genna Grondin of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Leah Florence, born Aug. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shuntarius Seales and Esatorica Rush of DeKalb announce the birth of a son, Aycen Zy’Aire Kayson Seales, born Aug. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Phillip Wansley and Tyteania Bell of Newton announce the birth of a son, Rashad Sanchez Wansley, born Aug. 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Darius Carter and Krissie Gentry of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Kohen Demale Carter, Aug. 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Brandon and Stacy McElroy of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Joanna Claire, born Aug. 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Becky McElroy of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Buddy and Donna Chambers of Meridian.
• Beth Frazier of Philadelphia announces the birth of a son, Nu’Tyus Kamassalli John, born Aug. 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are John and Brenda Frazier.
• Landon and Kourtney Hewnbree of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Rylynn Ann, born Aug. 19, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joely and James Hembree.
Maternal grandparent is Jackie Harper.
• Lamarcus Pollard and Brianna Parker of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Lamarcus Keih Pollard Jr., born Aug. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Benjamin Gibson and Danna Ballor of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Zachary Atlasray Gibson, born Aug. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Donna Goetz.
• Maternal grandparent is Mark Ballor.
• Kylan and Lydia Mabry of Bailey announce the birth of a son, Cohen James, born Aug. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Sandy Heiser of Meridian.
• Reggie Willis and Daisy Joe of Walnut Grove announce the birth of a daughter, Kaileeanna Opahttopoyoksa Willis, born Aug. 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Erica Cade and Edward Hall of Dixon Mills, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Emoni Ryan Hall, born Aug. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Minnie Hall.
Maternal grandparent is Elbert Kilpatrick.
• Sade Washington of Newton announces the birth of a son, Kamari DeShawn Washington, born Aug. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Lettie Love and Paris Love.
• Richard and Alexandria Graham of Union announces the birth of a daughter, Aysleigh Gray Graham, born Aug. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Chantara Gray and Jeremy Holloway of Laurel announces the birth of a daughter, Kamryn Krystal Holloway, born Aug. 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are James and Sabrina Wallace.
Maternal grandparents are Dewayne Booker and Cynthia McBride.
• Kardeius and Mia Peebles of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Klae Jordan, born Aug. 26, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Charice Boler of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Layla Jo’Ann Boler, born Aug. 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Barbara Ann Boler.
Maternal grandparent is Helen J. Moore.
• Jennifer Wheat of Meridian announces the birth of a son, William Gray Dale, born Aug. 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joshua Duell and Mallory Holland of Quitman announce the birth of a daughter, Harper Leigh Duell, born Aug. 31, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Quadriques Payne and Antonia McDonald of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kaylie Amoura Payne, born Aug. 31, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Robert and Patty Ann Bogue of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Callaway, born Sept. 1, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Caroline Bogue of Columbus.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Mitzi Green of Columbus.
Mrs. Bogue is the former Patty Ann Green.
• D’Angelo Harris and Shuntel Murrell of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Za’Liah Amiyah Harris, born Sept. 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Margaret Temple.
Maternal grandparent is Barbara Smith.
• Jermorius Ducksworth and Jalisa Wooten of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Jha’Layla Breunshae Wooten, born Sept. 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shaniya Loper of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Jayden Amir Loper, born Sept. 3, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shieca Hampton of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Aviana Grace Hampton, born Sept. 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dustin and Lauren Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Emery Lee, born Sept. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Alec and Stephanie Beiter of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ava Marilyn-Christine, born Sept. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ethel and Tom Beiter.
Maternal grandparents are Irene and William Czapski and Joseph Roedel.
• Joesis Rogers and Shavonte Cole of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ja’Kinsley Seymone Rogers, born Sept. 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Victoria Brooks.
Maternal grandparent is Shonta Berryhill.
• Taylor and Hailey Coker of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Lennon Rose, born Sept. 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Gail and Tracy Coker of Union.
Maternal grandparents are Sherri and Corwin Stewart of Little Rock.
• Corey Chambers and Teaiera Bennamon of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jamauri Quavon Chambers, born Sept. 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Andrea Vick and Case Sikes of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Landry Kate Marie Sikes, born Sept. 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Larry and Donna Vick of Collinsville.
Maternal grandparents are Deenna and Dusty Welford of Gilbertown, Alabama.
• Page Barnes and Zachery Collins of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Karlysle Leviathan Collins, born Sept. 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Melyssa Davis and Kenny Davis.
Maternal grandparents are April and Vincent McAlister.
• Tyler and Amy Covington of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Anne, born Sept. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Al and Kathy Covington.
Maternal grandparents are Allan and Diane Tolleson.
• Dwight McMillan and Kandice Ben of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Jamey-Rea Honey McMillan, born Sept. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Daryl Lee and Azia Carr of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Alaiya Rose Lee, born Sept. 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Teresa Alfred and Jeffery Alfred.
Maternal grandparent is Lisa D. Lee.
• Sulficio and Angelique Anza of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Nathaniel Malachi Abanilla Anza, born Sept. 15, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Rosalinda, San Diego, California.
Maternal grandparent is Lita, San Diego, California.
• David and Celeste Jeter of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Georgia Olivia, born Sept. 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jhonny Pickens and Emyia Tensley of York, Ala. announce the birth of a son, Kyngston Lavone Pickens, born Sept. 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Zenola Pickens.
Maternal grandparent is Juanita Poke.
• Patrick Butler and Alexis Hill of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ensley Jayde Butler, born Sept. 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Quincey and Johnathan Legg and Steve Butler.
Maternal grandparents are Kim and Jimmy Feeley, Steve Hill.
• Eric and Ashley Walker of Hickory announce the birth of a daughter, Autumn Reign, born Sept. 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Randy and Bertha Bradley of Montrose.
Maternal grandparents are Perry Broach of Hickory and Rubbie Boler of Philadelphia.
• Nehemiah Russell and Cotrina Scott of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Amiyah Anastasia Russell, born Sept. 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Nikida Russell.
Maternal grandparent is Cotina Harris, Meridian.
• Robert and Cassidy Wickwier of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Chloe Grace, born Sept. 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• James and Kenyata McCarty of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Chase James, born Sept. 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are the late Homer Edwards and Pearline McCarty.
Maternal grandparents are Telesia and Kennedy Loyd.
• Cortez Hall and Shalyric Gray of Lake announce the birth of a daughter, K’Lyrica Kortez Hall, born Sept. 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Monica and Kelly Bryant of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Thomas Abel, born Sept. 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ronald and Beverly McDevitt of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are David and Rhonda Bryant of Oneonta, Alabama.
• Kendrick Jefferson and June Clemons of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Kaizen Gray Jefferson, born Sept. 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are the late Karen Sybil Elaine Wallace.
Maternal grandparents are Linda and the late Donnie Clemons.
