• Jonathan Gondalez and Paneshia Mingo of Connehatta announce the birth of a son, Amathan Blake Gonzalez, born June 21, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Shirley and Hilbert Shoemake, of Conehatta.
Maternal grandparents are Joel and Laryssa Gonzalez of Forest.
• D’Quarius Miller and Chilcee Burge of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Alaiya Monae Miller, born June 21, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Cassandra Miller and Raymond Miller of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Vialisa Burnside and William Burge of Philadelphia.
• Mercedez Blanks and Cameron Parks of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Cameron Artez Parks Jr., born June 23, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tiesha McClelland and Frederick Vallan, of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Al’Waahid Taheen Vallan, born June 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Frederick Vallan Sr. and Amorita Jimerson.
Maternal grandparent is Lawanda Fentner of Meridian.
• A son, Lemar Cash, was born to Michael and Jodi Williams of Union on June 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Robin and Tammy Williams of Union.
Maternal grandparents are Neil and Beth McKeithen of Collinsville.
• Rusty and Amy Haggard of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Catherine, born June 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike Haggard and Connie James.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas Johnson and Carol Shaffer.
• BreeAnna Adams and Justin Graves of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Adalynn Rose Graves, born June 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Paul Graves and Janine Graves.
Maternal grandparents are Candy Adams and Jason Adams.
A son, Garrett Ray, was born to Anthony and Amanda Carll of Meridian on June 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• James and Kirsten Glover of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ayla Vernice, born June 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Nathan Chisolm and Carmen Carlson of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Warren Randall Chisolm, born June 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Toby and Fileesha Chisolm.
Maternal grandparents are Teri Coney and Michael Copeland.
• Lakeysha Jordan of Shubuta announces the birth of a son, Terrence Parnell, born June 26, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Rita McCarty and Antionette Jones.
• Jonquesha Daniels of Livingston, Ala. announces the birth of a daughter, Jhermani’ Noelle, born June 26, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Pamela Giles.
• Kyle and Courtney Stephens of Union announce the birth of a son, Riley James, born June 26, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kathy Stephens of Meridian and Patrick Stephens of Owingsville, Kentucky.
Maternal grandparents are Kimberly Black of Girard, Ohio and James A. Barker of Olive Hill, Kentucky.
• Elizabeth King and Carl Johnson Jr. of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Braxton James Johnson, born June 26, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Vincent and Jozlyn Kidd of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jaden Ardonaus Kalil, born June 27, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kerry and Karen Kidd.
Maternal grandparents are Priscilla Pack and Ardonaus and Veronica Clark.
• Savannah Wallace and Virgil Williams of Newton announce the birth of a son, Dillon Cruz Williams, born June 27, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Haley Goodman and Cameron Posey of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Harrison Walker Posey, born June 27, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Delmer and Leslie Posey.
Maternal grandparents are Ricky and Teresa Goodman.
• Jared and Jennifer Schultz of Lauderdale announce the birth of a daughter, Vivian Claire, born June 28, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jason Easterling and Mylonsha Jones of Walnut Grove announce the birth of twin girls, Jayla Isabella and Elizabeth Ivory Jones-Easterling, born June 29, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Daniel and Lauren Parker of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Bennett Wade, born June 29, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ken Parker and Teresa Parker.
Maternal grandparents are Sharon Rose and Mark Nast.
• Caleb and Tabitha Logan of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Ashtyn Cate, born July 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Matt and Ashton Rigdon of Little Rock announce the birth of a daughter, Kopelyn Jade, born July 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A daughter, Laney Michelle, was born to Brittany Santangelo of Conehatta on July 7, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Yashica Clark and Maurice Boler of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Christian Jamal Boler, born July 8, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Barbara Boler.
Maternal grandparent is Malendia Clark.
• Latoya Cowan and Walter Capers Jr. of Thomasville, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Jordan Avion Capers, born July 8, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mattie L. Capers and Walter Capers Sr.
Maternal grandparents are Antwonette W. Cowan and William Cowan.
• Tayanna Taylor and Rakenyae Cole of Hickory announce the birth of a son, Titan Amari Cole, born July 9, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kem Cole and Jimmy Snow.
Maternal grandparents are Tracey and Antonia Taylor of Hickory.
• Marika Toole and Christopher Nobles of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Chrisalyn Shania Nobles, born July 10, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Antionette French.
Maternal grandparents are Hope and Elbert Stevens of Meridian.
• Abigail Blackwell and Hunter Vick of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Baylor Claire Vick, born July 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A son, Kylan O’Reak, was born to Kayla Morgan of Philadelphia on July 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Benjamin and Madison Vincent of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Josephine Gwen, born July 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Emanuel and Shala Wells of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Amina Naija, born July 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Lotina Warren of Meridian and Jonathan Ruttley.
• Michael and Katlyn Manor of Toomsuba announce the birth of a son, Michael Sebastian, born July 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Pam Manor of Toomsuba.
Maternal grandparents are Bob and Marlana McCarter of Meridian.
• Elizabeth Boyd and Steven Lewis of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Kaylie Grace Lewis, born July 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Stanley Lewis and Mary L. Jones.
Maternal grandparents are Judy and Morris Sullivan.
