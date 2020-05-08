• Dustin and Lauren Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Eliza Rose, born March 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Buck and Spunky Roberts.
Maternal grandparents are Michael Cantey and Sherri Cantey.
• Joshawa Page and Chrisshunna Wilson of Rose Hill announce the birth of a son, Joshawa Davyone Page Jr., born March 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Georgie Jones and Milton Page.
Maternal grandparents are Carolyn Bridges and Fredrick Irby.
• Quentin Herlong and De’neitha Boyd of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Keiston Martez Herlong, born March 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jadarius White and Tamesha Triplett of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Khari Ki’Mondre White, born March 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dantonio and Kiey Schmen Evans of Scooba announce the birth of a daughter, Kade Ezra, born March 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kahlon Logan and Andrea Jefferson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Aksel Dee Logan, born March 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Lisa Logan.
Maternal grandparents are Angela D. Bell and Bruce Bell.
• David and Emily Matthews of Bailey announce the birth of a daughter, Emmy Caroline, born March 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Peggy Matthews of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Tommy and Diane Atkins of Union.
• Dawn Graham and Markeria Hampton announce the birth of a daughter, Khloe’ Madison Graham, born March 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents Danielle and Mark Hampton.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda Graham and Purvis Mitchell.
• Ladarius Drummond and Nequita Farmer of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Laniyah Grace Drummond, born March 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Chineta Thaggard and Gregory Drummond.
Maternal grandparents are Elizabeth Mingo and Earl Farmer Jr.
• Jeffrey Brown and Shannon Gibbs of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Jat Wheeler Brown, born March 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Robert Champion and Madisen Marceleno of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Robert JD Champion, born March 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Teresa Brown and Willie Laflore.
Maternal grandparents are Renee and Rodney Marceleno.
• Mynisha Pearson of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Kyngston Arlando-Dionne, born March 23, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Tyrone Pearson and Maryetta Lewis.
• Jamie Kelly and Asia McNeil of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jaiden Mendecce Kelly, born March 23, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is LaShonda Grady.
Maternal grandparent is Tarie Reed.
• Marickes Harrison and Qutassia Nobles of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Kylan Marikes Harrison, born March 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Clemtine West. Maternal grandparent is Roger West.
• Amari Horton and Aliayah Gamble of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Aubree Elise, born March 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tyler and Jennifer Hughes of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Claire, born March 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Betty and Steve Hughes of Birmingham, Ala.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Clayton Cody of Meridian.
• Santedra Ray of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Ahmene Dion Sanae, born March 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Joyce Deaton, Terra Walk, and Everette Ray.
• Johnnie Robinson and Brittney Gore of Union announce the birth of a son, Jaxstyn Leigh Robinson, born March 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Santrell Ramsey and Kissy Watkins of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kyla Serenity Ramsey, born March 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Bertha Ramsey. Maternal grandparent is Annie Watkins.
• K’Varius Codey and Shalene Ray of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Ka’ Dsyne Dior Codey, born March 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tosha Wheaton of Newton announces the birth of a daughter, Ty’ Leah Nevae, born March 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Shane Russell and Codi Bender.
• Grant Ben and Shannon Chandler of Choctaw announce the birth of a son, Gunnar Sage Ben, born April 23, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Timothy McArthur and Cierra Street of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Amelia Reign McArthur, born April. 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Shelby Swanner.
Maternal grandparents are Tina Gray and Michael Street.
• Edward McMillan and Rashunda Williams of Newton announce the birth of a son, Kadence Cashmere McMillan, born April 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jerrick McMillan and Malaya Lewis of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Ja’Micheal Harrison McMillan, born April 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Hamilton McMillan.
Maternal grandparent is Shawner Tubby.
• Timothy and Destinee White of Hickory announce the birth of a son, Hayden James, born April 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Hunter and Kristen Hammier of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Hayze Hunter, born April 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Richard Hamner and Penny Noe.
Maternal grandparents are Andrew Post and Shannon Post.
• Joshua and Latonya May of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Josiah Ayden, born May 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Brenda May.
Maternal grandparents are Edna and Harvey Williams.
• Carey Gard and David Jenkins of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Henley Jade Jenkins, born April 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shane and Halie Day of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Waylon Ridge, born April 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tricia and Mike Day of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Ben and Joan Atkinson and the late Vickie Atkinson.
• Jordan and Krystina Thompson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Evelyn Maryse, born April 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
