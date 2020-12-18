• Chris and Monica Russell of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Colton Sawyer, born Oct. 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lisa Gressett of Meridian and Chris Russell of Collinsville.
Maternal grandparents are Donnie McGaughy and George McGaughy Sr.
• Timothy Jordan and Sadejah Pringle of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Tylar Lavon Jordan, born Nov. 9, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shakayla Clemons of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Star Lanette, born Nov. 10, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Jeanette Burnside Clemons and Keith Clemons.
• Bradley McNeal and Teana Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Brailey Reigh McNeal, born Nov. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Nellie McNeal of Enterprise.
Maternal grandparent is Roy Taylor of Heidelberg.
• Alliyah and John Epps of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Avery Skye, born Nov. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Darlen Gibbs and John Epps.
Maternal grandparents are Wanda Cunningham and Eric Cunningham.
• John Kuhn and Sierra Ingle of Pulaski announce the birth of a son, Jasper Simon Kuhn, born Nov. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Kim Pinter.
Maternal grandparents are Paula Granger and Ben Smith.
• Virgil McQueen and April Wishork of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Kadie Gianna McQueen, born Nov. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jerry and Allison Thompson of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Jace Allen, born Nov. 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Howard and Leslie Thompson.
Maternal grandparents are David and Gail Federick.
• William Braswell and Karla Craddock of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Paisley Grace Braswell, born Nov. 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Cenika and Jessica Black of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Cenika Ja’Tece Black Jr., born Nov. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are the late Sadie Gully and Billy Joe Seales.
Maternal grandparents are Julian and Sarrita Greer.
• Clayton and Elizabeth Melvin of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Logan Odis, born Nov. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jonathan and Erin Cantrell of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Joii Beverly, born Nov. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Juan and Megan Rocha of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Carmela Jizelle, born Nov. 13, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Caleb and Emily Mercer of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Eli Benjamin, born Nov. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Bionca Woodard of Cuba, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Braxton Edward, born Nov. 14, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Dorothy and Edward Woodard.
• Garrett Massey and Brianna Buckley of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, River Jaxx, born Nov. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Malia and Craig Massey.
Maternal grandparents are James Buckley and Cyndi Power.
• Shun’Coris Washington and Octavia Evans of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Shun’Coris Deshaun Washington Jr., born Nov. 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Rose Mosley and Isaac Washington.
Maternal grandparents are Lateefa Scott and Maurice Evans.
• Shanique Cleveland of Decatur announces the birth of a son, Kayson Eli, born Nov. 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Mona Gallaspy.
• Ja’Brandon Cole and Porsche Williams of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jaxdon Lewis Cole, born Nov. 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Shantonia McCoy and Karis Griffin of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Ta’Karee Antonia Cataleya McCoy, born Nov. 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sandra McCoy and Stanford McCoy.
Maternal grandparents are the late Essie R. Griffin and Johnny Griffin.
• Christopher and Julia Stump of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Robert Starr, born Nov. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Michael and Debbie Stump of Miamisburg, Ohio.
Maternal grandparents are Ree Pollman of Meridian.
• LaColtan Bester and Shanequa Pinkston of Union announce the birth of a son, Coltan Kash Bester, born Nov. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kyneeshia Finderson of Morton announces the birth of a son, Kycen Amarion, born Nov. 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Dorothy Finderson.
• Shanna Chaney of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Jhi’King La’Mikeal Xavion, born Nov. 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Seals and Mike Seals of Meridian.
• Richard Brady and Harley Hutto of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Aiden Pierce Brady, born Nov. 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kathy Brady, Ricky Brady and Pete Brady of Meridian, Ronia and David White of Laurel, and the late Jane Storey and Marion Vowell.
Maternal grandparents are Betty Hutto, Eric Hutto, Terry Hutto, Sharmain Hutto.
• James Pearson and Cheroke of Quitman announce the birth of a daughter, Mia Dakota Rose, born Nov. 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Shelia Pearson.
• Miles Jones and Brianna Smith of Toomsuba announce the birth of a son, Sailor Cash, born Nov. 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Cozette Jones and Randy Cleveland.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Porter and Marvin Smith.
• Jonathan and Claudia Warren of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Jonathan Kaiser, born Nov. 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Johnnie and Dana Warren.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie and Emily Elam.
• La’Quarius Pringle and April Vivians of Forest announce the birth of a son, LaQualon Ah’Mon Pringle, born Dec. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• James and Parislyshai Brunson of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Xavier O’Marizymir, born Dec. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Toma Lee and Leroy Lee of Lauderdale.
• Katina Steele of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Ki’Main E’Mareion Swanztrez, born Dec. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Marcus and Brandy Steele.
• Aaliyah Noble of Toxey, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, A’Styin Jamar, born Dec. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tyler and Madison Henslee of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Chaney Claire, born Dec. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Paul Henslee.
Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Al Mitchell.
