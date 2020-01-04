• Aaron and Amie Windham of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Bennett Michael, born Oct. 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are John and Karen Windham.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and June Clayton.
Mrs. Windham is the former Amie Clayton.
• Dillan and Lindsey Martin of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Maddox Wayne, born Nov. 11, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Danny Wayne Martin and Latricia Risher of Stonewall.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Alicia Bancroft of Meridian.
Mrs. Martin is the former Lindsey Bancroft.
• A daughter, Kayliyah Faith, was born to Ladaphne Norwood of Meridian on Nov. 11, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Maternal grandparents are Sevorstine Norwood and Charles Norwood of Meridian.
• Erica Cook of York, Ala. announces the birth of a daughter, Za’Kayah Denise, born Nov. 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Carolyn and Ecoles Cook Jr.
• Amanda N. Brooks of Needham, Ala. announces the birth of a son, Bryan Lane, born Nov. 26, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Scotty and Bridget Brooks.
• Joseph and Audreyanna Grainger of Union announce the birth of a so, Liam Micheal, born Nov. 27, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joey and Sharlyne Grainger.
Maternal grandparents are Tonya and Donald Flowers.
Mrs. Grainger is the former Audreyanna Flowers.
• Jordan Lenton and Rubreon McWilliams of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Daisey R. Journi Lenton, born Nov. 27, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Donna McWilliams of Meridian.
• Baron and Lynnzie Blackwell of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Memphis Grace, born Nov. 27, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ryan Dakota Donald and Hannah Elizabeth Covington of Stonewall announce the birth of a son, Aiden Lucas Donald, born Nov. 27, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparent is Leigh Donald.
Maternal grandparent is Dawn Covington.
• Caslie Kirk and John Bourrage of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jacory Anton Bourrage, born Nov. 30, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are John Bourrage Jr. and Diann Bourrage of Dekalb.
Maternal grandparents are Rhonda Kirk and Keith Tate of New Orleans.
• Michelle Martin and Edward Poythress of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kylie Alyssa Marie Poythress, born Nov. 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Emily and Lance Goodman of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Harvey Ben, born Nov. 30, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Beth and Murphy Goodman of Collinsville.
Maternal grandparents of Paula and Glenn Brown of Ashville, Ala.
Mrs. Goodman is the former Emily Brown.
• Talisha Lofton of Decatur announces the birth of a son, Kharter Isiah, born Dec. 1, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Steven and Rebekah Coleman of Ridgeland announce the birth of a daughter, Eden Hope, born Dec. 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joel and Charity Jones of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Weston Avery, born Dec. 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dan and Judy Jones of Richton.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Dana Keely of Meridian.
• Atlantis Nash and Stephon Bell of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Rayvon Jamal Bell, born Dec. 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jada John and Quendal Sam of Walnut Grove announce the birth of a son, Quenton Reyes Sam, born Dec. 3, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A son, Owen Michael, was born to Joe and Ashley Mercado of Collinsville on Dec. 3, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joe and Sylvia Mercado.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Angela Williamson.
• Matthew and Lauren Anderson of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Callie Bennett, born Dec. 6, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Steve and Melody Anderson.
Maternal grandparent is Rita Zettler.
• Nikita Moore of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Giavanni Amir, born Dec. 7, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Robert Austin and Jessica Risher Touchstone of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Sadie Blaise, born Dec. 9, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Victor and Carol Touchstone of Enterprise.
Maternal grandparents are Carolyn Flowers and Greg Risher.
• Walter and Sara Alexander of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Micah Noelle, born Dec. 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Walter and Rhonda Alexander of Toomsuba.
Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Laura Griffin of Enterprise.
Mrs. Alexander is the former Sara Killian.
• Jonathan McDaniel and Ashlie Cochran of Bailey announce the birth of a daughter, Eva Laike McDaniel, born Dec. 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth and Earl McDaniel.
Maternal grandparents are John and Wendi Green and the late Jackie Satcher.
• Kasun and Abria Hubbard of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kaelyn Mariah, born Dec. 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Felicia and Brian Jenkins.
Maternal grandparent is Kirsha McCoy.
• John Taylor and Hannah Eaves of Forest announce the birth of a son, John Dalton Taylor, born Dec. 12, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Johnny and Bessie Taylor.
Maternal grandparents are Lee Gunter and Carmen Collins.
• Lewis and Shayla Little of Meridian announce the birth of twins, a daughter, Londyn Janae, and son, Landyn Terrell Little, born Dec. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Willie Little and Loretta Little.
Maternal grandparents are Janie Webb and Lonrinzy Hull.
Mrs. Little is the former Shayla Hull.
• Steven and Kayren Louallen of Sweet Water, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Lydia Reign, born Dec. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is David Louallen.
• Candice William of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Lyric Gene, born Dec. 14, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda Williams and Michael Darden.
• Dennis and Sheila Madden of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Henry Pearson, born Dec. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Cindy and Kurt Spenoso and Terry Madden.
Maternal grandparents are Larry and Mary Pearson.
