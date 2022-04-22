• Shawn and Savannah Turnage of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jasper Wayne, born Feb. 23, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Malik and Syvonda Lawrence of Marion announce the birth of a son, Malik Shabazz II, born Feb. 23, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mitchell and LaSonya Breland.
• Meisha Willis of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Sakani Lydall, born March 5, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Carol Kim.
• Tanner and Sunny Waite of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Gus Perry, born March 7, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Cliff and Marti Waite of Thornton, Colorado.
Maternal grandparents are the late Dr. "Sonny” Gustavus A. Rush and Karen Rush.
• JACKSON — Monty and Janie McMullen of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Maxwell Hayes McMullen, born March 10, 2022, at Baptist for Women’s Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dr. Albert (Hack) and Janell McMullen of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Wayne and Elynn Dickerson of Demopolis, Alabama.
• W.T. and Brett Smith of Little Rock announce the birth of a son, Jessie Thomas, born March 13, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are the late Ronny and Ann Smith.
Maternal grandparents are Roger and Marsha Whitlock.
• Justin and Brittany Landrum of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Ladd Kyle, born March 16, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Leslie Landrum of Meridian and Bobby Ladd Landrum of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Winnie Uhl of Meridian and Tom Uhl of Perdido Key, Florida.
• Lucas and Natrica McNair of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Mia Faith, born March 16, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are the late Lucas and Linda Faye McNair.
Maternal grandparents are Nettye Pascel and Juan Pascel and Adrian McDougle.
• Keshod Grady and Ashawna Grace of Kemper County announce the birth of a son, Casyn Omari Grady, born March 21, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Chiquita Grace of Scooba.
Maternal grandparent is Nina Cherry of DeKalb.
• Charles Reed and Latonya Evans of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Skylar Ny`ere Reed, born March 23, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Yolanda Watts of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Crystal Jones of Newton.
• Darwin Sessums and Michaela Sessums of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Darwin Kade Sessums, born March 23, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tony Sessums of Decatur and Tammy Robinson of Collinsville.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Nowell of Terry and Scott Nunley of Hickory.
• Zach and Stacia Wheat of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Brooklyn Mae, born March 24, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Bonnie Hamilton of Seminary.
Maternal grandparents are Brandi Russell of Enterprise and Steve Whitaker of Enterprise.
• Tarvorise Giles and Heather Westerfield of Scooba announce the birth of a son, Ryder Dalvin-West Giles, born March 25, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Emma and Alvin Giles.
Maternal grandparents are Teresa and Donnie Westerfield.
• Ayanna Ashanti Lewis of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Alania Khlaye, born March 27, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Lesandra Lewis and Mundrell Lewis of Neshoba County.
• Michael McLelland and Farris Booker of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Mackenzie Charlie McLelland, born March 28, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Felia McLelland of Collinsville.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Buddy Webb of Toomsuba and John Booker of Meridian.
• Andrew and Kaitlin Burnside of Carthage announce the birth of a son, Nash Lee, born March 28, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kirby Burnside of Louisville and Lisa Burnside of Carthage.
Maternal grandparents are Lester Poole of Kemper and Tina Poole of Decatur.
• Brandon and Heather Sumrall of Shubuta announce the birth of a son, Lomax James, born March 28, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Martin and Marguierite Sumrall of Waynesboro.
Maternal grandparents are James and Jane Koen of Millry, Alabama.
• Jeronimo Gutierrez Moreno and Lavycia Gutierrez of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Luna Celes Gutierrez, born March 29, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Rosie Brown and Thomas Dawson.
Maternal grandparents are Alberta Moreno Florez and Ventura Gutierrez Moreno.
• Tesla Ball of Bailey announces the birth of a daughter, Luna Jane, born March 29, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Eddie Ortiz of Bailey and Jennifer Ortiz.
• Bobby and Charlene Graves of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Byron Ja`Harren, born March 29, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Waller Tanksley and Margrett Jones.
Paternal grandparents are Donald Graves and Jeanette Boler.
• Mark and Ashley Balliet of Newton announce the birth of a son, Taner Ray, born March 30, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mark and Kelly Balliet of McLeansboro, Illinois, and Anita Davis of Laurel.
Maternal grandparents are William and Gail Jones of Newton.
• Bryan and Amber Bounds of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Molly Beth, born March 30, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Raybond Bounds of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparent is Melissa Johnson.
• Kyle and Cassandra Littel of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ellisyn Jane, born April 1, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Michael Littel.
Maternal grandparents are Steve Bailitz and Rose Bailite of Wisconsin.
• Destiny Seldon of Livingston, Alabama, announces the birth of a daughter, Arielle Marie, born April 2, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Willie Seldon and Lisa Davis.
• Gerald Carter and Ashley Boyd of Kemper County announce the birth of a daughter, Ivy Brooklynn Carter, born April 2, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Olivia Brown of Kemper.
Maternal grandparent is James Boyd of Meridian.
• Megg and Christopher Douglas of Bailey announce the birth of a daughter, Josey Pearl, born April 4, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Christopher and Tiffany Douglas.
Maternal grandparents are Alan and Jennifer Higgason.
• Joshua Hoornstra and Melissa Owensby of Stonewall announce the birth of a daughter, Harmony Marie Hoornstra, born April 6, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike Hoornstra and Tonya Shelley.
Maternal grandparent is Sharon Vitro of Michigan.
• McCoy Johnson and Tisha Alconcel of Meridian announce the birth of a son, MakanaKeakua Rashad Johnson, born April 6, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Modina and Lamo Johnson of Choctaw.
Maternal grandparents are Cheri and Steven Alconcel of Hawaii.
• Andrew and Brittany Dawdy of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Macie Margaret, born April 7, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Craig and Trish Dowdy of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Keith and Paula Boatner of Philadelphia.
• Justin and Ashley Jannette of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Rylee Harper, born April 7, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Debra and Russell Jannette of Hickman, Tennessee.
Maternal grandparents are Marc and Klly Galyon of Hickman, Tennessee.
• Johnathan Ishee and Elizabeth Ford of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Noah Jace Ishee, born April 8, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Doug Ishee and Anita Rigsby of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Lee and Johnny Moulds of Meridian.
• Dalton and Brittney Newell of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Hollis Scott, born April 9, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Gary and Cheryl Newell of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Mana Clenton of Lucedale.
