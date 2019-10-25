• Shalanda Graham of Meridian announces the birth of a son, A’Alir Devon, born Sept. 6, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Maternal grandparent is Annie Graham of Meridian.
• Darrell Pruitt and Kimberly Nichols of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Khalil Nicole Pruitt, born Sept. 10, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Johnathan and Deanna White of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Chloe Anne, born Sept. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Johnny White and Suzanne White.
Maternal grandparents are Scott Boyette and Dianne Boyette.
• Imsan Umer of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Sadiq Imsan, born Sept. 20, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
The mother’s maiden name is Suda Memon.
• Robert Alford II and Brittany Higginbotham of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Robert Earl Alford III, born Sept. 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lumontus Scott and Jessica Hudson of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Adonis Jamir Scott, born Sept. 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lorie and Lucius Scott of Daleville.
Maternal grandparent is Linda Gordon of Meridian.
• Juan Gomez-Avila and Santa Moreno-Flores of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Santiago Gomez-Moreno, born Sept. 23, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Pedro Gomez and Macaria Avila.
Maternal grandparents are Senorina Flores and Cosme Moreno.
• Daryl Willis and Valora Sockey of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Vada Nadine Willis, born Sept. 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jayson and Amanda Turner of Collinsville announce the birth of a daughter, Alexis Evonne, born Sept. 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are William Turner and Warreen Brown.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa Dienhart and Greg Dienhart.
• A daughter, Everleigh Hope, was born to Tamara Chunn of Union on Sept. 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joseph and Shianna Sullivan of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Axle Ridge, born Sept. 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Linda Randy of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparent is Lynn Micheal of Philadelphia.
• Alexis Miller of Livingston, Ala. announces the birth of a daughter, Kamia Elise, born Sept. 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Lakeesha Richardson of Meridian announces the birth of a son, William Lydell Colton Jr., born Sept. 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Mario Creer and LaKeasher Brown of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Memphis Kentrell Creer, born Sept. 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Rosa Clark.
Maternal grandparent is Cynthia Brown.
• Maurice Tyler and Tybresha Ramsey of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Ky’Reece Myeem Tyler, born Sept. 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kenyon Smith and Elgeretta Suttle of Cuba, Ala. announce the birth of a son, Za’Kani Nien Smith, born Sept. 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Christopher and Megg Douglas of Bailey announce the birth of a son, Bo Alan, born Sept. 26, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Gabe and Jessi Lofton of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Jaxon Ray, born Sept. 27, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Brent and Jennifer Lofton.
Maternal grandparents are Ray Dowdy and Gwen McDonald.
• Jason Mosley and Tiesha Prince of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Jay’Cere Malik Mosley, born Sept. 27, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Paternal grandparents are Fred Mosley and Annie Mosley.
Maternal grandparents are Faye Prince and Jay Clemons.
• Robert Hughley and Jessica Graves of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Harley Marie Hughley, born Sept. 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A daughter, Gracie May Dorris, was born to Allison Bostick of Preston on Sept. 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Dilissa Hunt and Kadarrius White of Lake announce the birth of a daughter, Ka’Leah Shantell White, born Oct. 1, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tiara Grace of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Tres Raymir, born Oct. 1, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Raymond McCollom and Reva Davis of Forest announce the birth of a son, Liam Shane McCollom, born Oct. 1, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Deondray Hopson and Tyesha Strickland of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ariana Renae Hopson, born Oct. 1, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shadiana Watson and Deandra Hopson Sr.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Naylor and Jeffrey Strickland.
• William and Claire Thames of Laurel announce the birth of a daughter, Tess Elizabeth, born Oct. 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Thunder Frazier and Dallaray Dixon of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Keshaylah Allatik-Osi Frazier, born Oct. 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Julie and Dallas Shoemake.
• Randale York and Larisa Willis of Walnut Grove announce the birth of a son, Princeton Stormy Stone York, born Oct. 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Warren York.
Maternal grandparent is Erica L. Frazier.
• Jonie and Rachel Bell of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Axton Layde, born Oct. 3, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Anna Grace, a daughter was born to Annie Cooks of Quitman on Oct. 3, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bruce Dumas and Vakemi Cooks of Quitman.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Amel West.
• Marcus Robinson and Standaious Pace of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Kingston A’Mauri Robinson, born Oct. 4, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jayjerein Craig and Chassity Atwood of Livingston, Ala. announce the birth of a daughter, Jhalani Dasai Craig, born Oct. 4, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Marfrienzetta Slay of Lisman, Ala.
• Jeremy Morgan and Candace Griffin of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter Jamilah Faye Morgan, born Oct. 5, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Tammy Morgan.
Paternal grandparents are Ken and Juliet Griffin.
• Cindy Moore of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Jahmiere Massiah, born Oct. 5, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Cindy A. Moore.
• Dalton and Kayla Brown of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Raylee Celeste, born Oct. 6, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kristi Sanders and John Sanders.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Boman and Thomas Boswell.
Mrs. Brown is the former Kayla Boswell.
• Joseph Beard Jr. and Alexis Smith of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Lamara Aaliyah Beard, born Oct. 6, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Helen Moore.
Maternal grandparent is Dorothy P. Smith.
• Shirley Renee Jones of Cuba, Ala. announces the birth of a son, Ke’Shawn Eugene, born Oct. 7, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Christine Jones and Jimmie Jones.
• Briton Brassfield and Angela Hudson of Marion announce the birth of a daughter, Avery Brassfield, born Oct. 7, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Maria Corona of Waynesboro announces the birth of a son, Kaiden Antonio, born Oct. 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Juan and Janette Corona.
• Laderek Armstrong and Janika Lawson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Ki’Yahd Amarion Armstrong, born Oct. 12, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Chico Armstrong and Melinda Armstrong.
Maternal grandparents are Vickie and James Lawson.
• LaColtan Bester and Sha’Nequa Pinkston of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Paisley Sariyah Bester, born Oct. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Alice and Albert Pinkston.
