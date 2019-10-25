Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.