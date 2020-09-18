• Tyler Deveney and Ashlan Fisher of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, RubyKate Virginia Deveney, on July 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Morgan and Cade Boes of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lyra Christine, born July 30, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bret Boes and Dawn Boes.
Maternal grandparents are Amy Ausbrooks and Ben Ausbrooks.
• Taylor Hardy of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Izabella Rose, born Aug. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Sheila Monroy and James Hardy.
• William and Heather Lewis of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Lillian Klaire, born Aug. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jeremy Clark and Breana Vance of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Frazier Paul Clark, born Aug. 19, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ann and David Clark.
Maternal grandparent is Carmen Dean.
• Joshua and Sharon Joiner of Chunky announce the birth of a daughter, Annabelle Rain, born Aug. 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lori Sue French-Bailey and Joseph Lee Joiner of Stonewall.
Maternal grandparents are Lonnie and Mamie Alexander of Chunky.
• Austin Busby of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Aziryah Zaide, born Aug. 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Kamilah Sterling.
Maternal grandparents are Ashley Young and Harold Young.
• Antonio Lindsey and Bridney Roberts of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Antonio Tyshaun Lindsey Jr., born Aug. 20, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Shundra Ford.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and Johnny Brooks.
• Annie Smith of Quitman announces the birth of a son, Noah Kemar, born Aug. 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Annie Smith.
• Jacob and Courtney Drury of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Reiney Grace, born Aug. 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mark and Debra Drury of Noxapater.
Maternal grandparents are Greg Roonie of Amarillo, Texas, and Larry and Candace Upchurch of Bailey.
• Seth and Kristen Tibbetts of Stonewall announce the birth of a son, Nathan Elijah, born Aug. 21, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Alan Tibbetts and Kim.
Maternal grandparents are Todd and Annette Pillsbury.
• Donte Scott and Iesha Brown of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Da’Kyrie Jah’son Scott, born Aug. 22, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Linda Gibson.
Maternal grandparent is Stacey Brown.
• Charles and Hannah Easley of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Charleigh Love, born Aug. 23, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Roy and Carrie Easly of Lumberton.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Tina Bazor of Petal.
• David Dukes Jr. III and Moesha Roberts of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Kinsley Nicole Dukes, born Aug. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Linda and David Dukes
Maternal grandparents are Belinda and Ronald Roberts.
• Jamekia Clark of Epes, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Ja’Ceon Lamont, born Aug. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• William and Sierra Maxwell of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jasper Hayes, born Aug. 24, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bill and Ann Maxwell.
Maternal grandparents are Mike Hinson and Lisa Jones.
• Paris Hopson and Meadow Blazowich of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Levi Bennett Hopson, born Aug. 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Liza Young and Leon Maye.
Maternal grandparents are Candy Davidson and Robert Scribner.
• Malcolm Moore and Takesha Hunt of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Kasin Maddox Moore, born Aug. 25, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Sharon and Jra Chambliss.
• Kayla Gilmore of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Jameson Jax, born Aug. 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Helen Gilmore of Meridian.
• Michael Spears and Shalexus Phifer of York, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Michael Malik Spears, born Aug. 26, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Sandarius Anthony and Monica Thompson of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Xi’Darius Antonio Anthony, born Aug. 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Erica Anthony and Steve Anthony.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Robert Thompson.
• Mike and Jaylendria Anderson of Conehatta announces the birth of a son, Mikah Austin, born Aug. 27, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mack and Valerie Anderson.
Maternal grandparents are Julie Shoemake and Glen Dixon Sr.
• Jacob and Hannah Gray of Scooba announce the birth of a son, Jacob Boone, born Aug. 28, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Sonny Crane.
Maternal grandparents are Joey and Denise Knight.
• Kristina Lee of Toomsuba announces the birth of a son, Zy’Darius Cortez, born Aug. 29, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tykedra Rush of DeKalb announces the birth of a daughter, Xy’Ria Denise, born Aug. 31, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Kim Grace and Jimmy Grace.
• James and Kristin Carlisle of Butler, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Connor Reese, born Aug. 31, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Shell and Lynn Carlisle.
Maternal grandparents are Monica Donald and Mike Ragland.
• Dalton and Robin Davidson of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Jane, born Sept. 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Rodney and Anna Davidson.
Maternal grandparent is Tammy Reynolds.
• Mason and Kristal Walters of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Novell Elizabeth, born Sept. 1, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Ken Wilson and April McIlwain-Kendall.
• Joshua Campbell and Undraez McKey of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Naomi Amoura Campbell, born Sept. 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Quentin and Stephanie Mitchell of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Oliver Ananias, born Sept. 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Diana and John Mitchell of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Connie and Bobby Mitchell of Hattiesburg.
• Clinton Thomas Jr. and Shawndi Russell of Lisman, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, Nyniia Ari Thomas, born Sept. 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Clinton Thomas Jr. and Sylvia Thomas.
Maternal grandparents are Clifton Russell and Laura Russell.
• Miashun Tubby and Jocelyn Wesley of Walnut Grove announce the birth of a son, Azarian Yanash Tohbiosi Tubby, born Sept. 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Patsy Tubby and Tatum Tubby of Walnut Grove.
Maternal grandparents are Jay and Danielle Wesley of Walnut Grove.
• Darius Peeples and Mykeisha Patterson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Lai’Kyn Elise Peeples, born Sept. 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Winifred Peeples and James Peeples.
Maternal grandparents are Lolita Patterson and Frank Moore.
• Tristan and Ashley Earnest of Louisville announce the birth of twin sons, Adrian James and Armon Jules, born Sept. 2, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Peggy Thomas of Louisville.
• Natehan Tubby and Latisha Lewis of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Anayya Maelynn Lewis, born Sept. 3, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Kevin and QUinteria Miller of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Kameron Lamar, born Sept. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Peggy Henderson of DeKalb, Nathan Edwards of DeKalb and Joyce Miller of Lauderdale.
• Chilree Burge and Daarius Miller of Lauderdale announce the birth of a daughter Nyomi Marie, born Sept. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Brutarius Talley and Taja Sanders of Neshoba announce the birth of a daughter, Tamara Aaliyah Sanders-Talley, born Sept. 4, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Latina Sanders and Timothy Sanders of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Sonja Talley.
• Andrew and Marion Gowdy of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Adams Robinson, born Sept. 5, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Willie and Felicia Hernandez of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Honey Aliyah, born Sept. 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
