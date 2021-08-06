Auditions for MLT's 'Guys and Dolls' begin Monday

Auditions for Meridian Little Theatre’s production of the award-winning musical “Guys and Dolls” will take place Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9 and 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Highway 39 North playhouse.
Based on the book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, has been hailed as the perfect musical comedy. The award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Music and lyrics are by noted American songwriter Frank Loesser, who also wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Loesser wrote songs for more than 60 Hollywood films and was nominated for five Academy Awards for best song, winning once for “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”
“Frank Loesser's brassy, immortal score makes ‘Guys and Dolls’ a crowd-pleaser,” noted MLT Publicity Chair Susie Broadhead.
Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” is often described as an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.
Those auditioning for the MLT production of “Guys and Dolls” are to prepare a one-minute cut (or 16-18 bars) of a standard musical theatre song that demonstrates your vocal range and ability.
“Bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided,” Broadhead said. “Alternatively, you may use and provide your own recorded accompaniment.”
A dance combination will be taught, though not all roles are required to dance. Some will be asked to read from the script. Callbacks will only be held if necessary and may not include all roles.
Broadhead advises those auditioning for MLT’s “Guys and Dolls” to bring their calendars and be prepared to identify conflicts for the rehearsal period.
“We can accommodate some conflicts but need to understand when they are,” the publicity chair said.
The MLT presentation will be directed by Tiffany McGehee. Jennie House is the music director and Carol Merrill, choreographer.
Meridian Little Theatre’s production of “Guys and Dolls” will be presented Oct. 7-10 at the playhouse.
For more information, call Meridian Little Theatre at 601-482-6371 or Tiffany McGehee at mcgehee.tiffany@gmail.com
