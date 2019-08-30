At The MAX Alysia Steele to discuss power of oral histories

Accomplished photojournalist Alysia Burton Steele, author of the award-winning book, “Delta Jewels: In Search of My Grandmother’s Wisdom,” will be featured in the presentation “The Power of Oral Histories: Unearthing Mississippi’s Forgotten, Saturday, April 31, from 1-2:30 p.m., at The MAX in downtown Meridian. Free with museum admission.
Steele will share excerpts and behind-the-scenes stories from “Delta Jewels,” as well as her work in progress, “COTTON: Voices in the Field,” co-authored with her husband, Bobby D. Steele Jr. Both works are collections of oral histories and formal portraits. “Delta Jewels” tells the stories of elder African American churchwomen from the Delta, while “COTTON” uses Mississippians as a lens to delve into the history of a crop that once pulled people apart.
Steele and photographer Betty Press have presented their work for a combined exhibit, “Through the Looking Glass,” which opens Saturday, Aug. 31 at The MAX. The exhibit, which is a unique photographic journey through the state of Mississippi, runs through Jan. 5, 2020.
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) is located at 2155 Front St. For more information, call (601) 581-1550.
