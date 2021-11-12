How do hitmakers write the hits?
Discover how when Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series presents Listen Hear! Stories Behind the Songs on Sunday, Nov. 14, Set to begin at 2 p.m. in the McCain Theater, this event will feature an afternoon of music and conversations with Track45, Geoff Warburton, and Adam Doleac, with guest host Jim Beaugez leading the session.
They’ll play music and share stories behind the songs and industry life. A question-and-answer session is also on tap.
The hit songwriters have penned songs for Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, Jake Owen, Dierks Bentley, Justin Timberlake, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Hootie & the Blowfish, Weezer, Lee Brice, HARDY, David Guetta, and more.
Track45 is a favorite, homegrown band from Meridian featuring Ben, Jenna, and KK Johnson. Each is a gifted musician with individual publishing deals and writing credits for both county and pop artists. Track45’s first single, Met Me Now, was No. 1 Most Added on radio add week, and the band was also named as one of Amazon Music Artist to Watch in 2021.
Geoff Warburton is a Grammy-nominated Canadian songwriter who regularly works out of Nashville, Los Angeles, and Toronto. With a global deal with Song/ATV Music Publishing under his belt, Warburton has written for Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, Chase Rice, and Jake Owen.
Doleac is a native of Hattiesburg who moved to Nashville in 2012 to pursue his musical dreams and launched his solo career in 2017. Songs of popular singles and a deal with Arista Nashville resulted in the hit single, Famous. He’s written for Hootie & the Blowfish, Kane Brown, and others.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at meridiancc.booktix.com, at the Eagle's Nest Bookstore in Ivy-Scaggs Hall, by calling 601-484-8650, or at the door.
For more information about the MCC Arts & Letters Series, go to meridiancc.edu/artsandletters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.