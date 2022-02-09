Area school releases Honor Rolls for Second Nine Weeks
- Clarkdale High School High Honors Seventh Grade: Asher Jeffery Boles, Silas Alexander Crouch, Alissa Rose Hull, Laci Grace Long, Abigail Loraine Mathews, Aiden Cullen McDill, Weston Taylor Meyer, Justin Kyler Mosley, Jenna Lynn Poppy, Summer Elizabeth Rios, Charli Mackenzi Robin Eighth Grade: Hayden Joseph Clark, Taylor Marie Dean, Emily Alexa Gonzalez-Zuniga, Preslee Claire Griffin, Rivers Addison Jay, Thomas Sidney Saylor Ninth Grade: Jeffrey Holden Anderson, Emma Ann Bearden, Brianna Nicole Cottles, Audrey Elizabeth Gibson, Natalie Paz Gonzalez-Zuniga, Addyson Taylor Hover, Paisley Jaden Ivey, Jaxson Law Joyner, McKenzie Danielle Lundy, Nathan Parker Moore, Alana Grace Nixon, Lily Grace Pigott, Taylor Alexis Read, Haley Nicole Reynolds, Aaron Joseph Rios, Theresa Marie Runyon, Cohen Blake Suttles, Luke Preston Williams, Zeah Rene' Wilson 10th Grade: Ladonya Lavon Adams, James Asher Alsobrooks, Carrie Brooks Campbell, Gracie Jo Dearman, Emma Claire Freeman, Madelyn Brooke Gibson, Makayla Brooke Hopkins, Brandon Patrick Little, Noah Aaron Littleton, Ava Claire Mosley, Aislin Claire Priester, Cameron Isaiah Rios, Kennedy Bree Strickland, Adilyn Grace Way, Allie Ruth Wyman 11th Grade: Lauren Caroline Belk, Brooke Elise Boldin, Avrie Reese Boles, Alexis Eryn Conklin, Brooke Nicole Gibson, McCall Jillian Gilmore, John Luke Goodson, Allison Paige Harrison, Kamryn Harrell Isom, Lauryl Madison Joyner, Avery Caroline Knowles, Haden Thomas Morris, Riordan David O Regan, Loryn Kinsley Rainer, Lance Gregory Rawson, Gabrielle Lynne Singley, Katie Brooke Smith, Hallie Macie Thomas 12th Grade: Dylan Michael Allen, James Webster Allen, Rachel Lynn Apperson, Allison Renea Beard, Toby Alexander Biddles, Dartanion Richard Brown, Cole Brendon Davidson, Catherine Elizabeth Freeman, Evan Walker Gant, Sarah Elizabeth Gunter, Hayleigh Nicole Irby, Alyson Leigh Jadzinski, Daniel Wayne Johnson, Kayla Ann Joiner, Alec Michael McIlwain, Joeye Madison McWilliams, Karly Brooke Owen, Raylee Brooke Pickard, Anna Kathryn Richie, David Anthony Ross, Sophia Dawn Smith, Robert Colby Thomas, Colson Wyatt Thompson, Preston Scott Webb, Christian Joseph David Wilkins, Lauren Elizabeth Wooldridge Honor Roll Seventh Grade: Avianna Richelle Burns, Shelby Kate Clark, Japhia M Cook, Emmy Cathryn Culpepper, Jordan Kimberly Culpepper, Valeria Dimas, Tyler Clayton Ford, Christopher Gage Freeman, Colby Joseph Friend, Ashlyn Hope Fuller, Anna Jane Gibson, Nevaeh Hope Gilmer, Madison Leanne Harbour, Frank Xavier Hyde, Linda Rashea Ivy, Jeremiah Alexander Kelly, Jimmy Jackson Kelly, Tiffany Renea Keyes, Kellylynne Elizabeth Long, Alyssa Lynn McDill, Jaxson Dean McRee, Carsyn Ansley Minchew, Karley Grace Minella, Katelin Elizabeth Owen, Ainsley Klaire Partridge, Aidan Asher Rich, Addison Leigh Tew Eighth Grade: Zaela Macy Ray Bentley, Kynlie Rose Boles, Savannah Claire Castle, Jase Archie Clearman, Ja mya Sharlese Cole, Dustin Cade Culpepper, Kaela Elizabeth Edmonds, Veronica Renee Evans, Rilynn Staylee Fortner, Kalynn Olivia Jackson, Anna Lee Johnson, Addison Isabella Mathis, Bryson Cole McCallister, Abby Grace McCary, Ernesto Raicel Pech, Rilynn McKenzie Rigdon, Taylor Elizabeth Thomas Ninth Grade: Thomas Kason Albritton, Ashlyn Breann Apperson, Michaela Lynn Bentley, Tyler James Bester, Jordan Riley Boggs, Gracie Elizabeth Boman, Antoinette Maria Brown, Ava Marie Clarke, Katelyn Brooke Clay, Haylee Claire Culpepper, Trevor Cole Dandridge, Brookly Nicole Davis, Jodi Lynn Etheridge, Addison Grace Gardner, Kaygen McKenzee Godwin, Teddrich Lesean Gordon, Clay Randall Higginbotham, Elijah De'Shawn Hood, Autumn Skye Hull, Karter Winstead Isom, Michaela Ann Mayerhoff, Connor Glenn McDill, Noah Hays McDonald, Mallory Kate Meadows, Aizlyn Grace Pickard, Haley Alexis Sims, Nolah Elizabeth Smith, Anyston Nicole Vance, Caydee Leigh Walls, Ethan Cole Webb 10th Grade: John Barry Boldin, Austin Thomas Bucurel, Elisa S Cook, Benjamin Tate Dobbins, Davis Camuel Doyal, Mary Catherine Harris, Henry Franklin Holley, Rory Alexandra Ellen Hyde, Jordan Isabelle Inshetski, Dylan Dewayne Mann, Nikia Essence Martin, Micaleb Dewayne Matthews, Trinton Laron Nash, Gavin Thomas Reynolds, Palmer Alexander Rigdon, Presley Alyse Rigdon, Michael Caden Street, Daisy Marie Thompson, Brandon Cole Welch, Braxton Ryan Whitaker 11th Grade: Landon Chadwick Belk, Devin Griffin Clark, Kaleb Lee Clark, Drake Johnson Collum, Benjamin Cade Cook, Calvin Lamar Culpepper, Katelyn Brooke Dewitt, John Gavin Farmer, Keeton Bryce Garrett, Michael Ian Graham, Miles Price Hester, Nicholas Lee Higginbotham, Timothy Cade Hopkins, Madison Len Kemble, Allie Elizabeth Lundy, Landon Cole Nixon, Kamaria Iyanna Ashanay Patrick, Stephany Reyes, Jamie Lee Reynolds, James Clayton Walker, Parker Lee Webb 12th Grade: Avery James Anders, Anabelle Mae Anderson, Spencer Leon Baggett, Cora Leigh Bucurel, Peyton Alexander Caldwell, Katherine Cerda Marin, Chloe Eve Davis, Emaleigh Ann Dunn, Luke Allen Freeman, Hailey Madison Fuller, Camryn Taylor Gray, Gregory Mason Horne, Lawrence Cooper Johnson, Parr David Kasper, Abigail Marie Naiman, Logan Tyler Quigley, David Lowry Randall, Zachary Paul Rutledge, Kenleigh Rae Slayton, Kelsey Paige Stevens, Harley Sadale Strickland, Walker Scott Swearingen, Katie Taylor, Jeron Deandre Watts, Houston Cole Wedgeworth, Hunter Elijah White, Jacob Scott Williams
