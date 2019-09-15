Only a few weeks remain to submit applications for the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian’s 2019-20 Teacher Mini-Grant Program.
Last year, JA of Meridian awarded approximately $11,000 to educators in the Meridian community. According to Hallie Majure Dyess, publicity chairman, JA of Meridian recognizes the importance of education as an essential building block for a strong and thriving community.
“Creating, supporting, and nurturing innovative educational projects is essential for community development and progression,” Dyess said.
Grants are available to teachers, counselors, and librarians who work in schools in Meridian and Lauderdale County. Amounts awarded will range from $250-$1,500. The following criteria are used to score applications:
• Uses innovative and creative methods of instruction to improve the education of students
• Integrates conventional instruction with other forms of teaching such as technology, arts, physical activity, etc.
• Can be incorporated into the regular curriculum
• Has significant instructional value
• Has a positive effect on student attitude and behavior
Applications may be downloaded from www.jameridian.com. Email completed applications to juniorauxiliarygrants@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is Sept. 27, 2019.
