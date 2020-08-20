In response to the global pandemic, many people are looking for way to give back and help out their community – one such way individuals can have an immediate impact is through blood donation. According to community blood service provider Vitalant, those who donate blood make a direct contribution to members of the community by giving them a better chance at life through their blood donation.
These unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic have brought to light the vital importance of ongoing blood donations. Through this pandemic, the need for blood has never stopped. There are still cancer patients, newborn babies, sickle cell patients, trauma victims and many more who rely on blood donations every two seconds of every single day of the year. Donations of all blood types are needed right now.
Donate with Vitalant on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m.7 p.m. at their new location — the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 2217 Highway 19 North.
All donors receive a Vitalant umbrella (while supplies last). All donors will be entered to win jewelry from LaBiche Jewelers and one of four $250 Amazon gift cards! Smoothies from Smoothie King and sausage dogs from Polk’s Meats will be served.
In order to effectively uphold social distancing standards, appointments are strongly encouraged. Face coverings are required for all donors and staff. Donors should come to the site with a face covering that covers both their nose and mouth.
All successful blood donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. For more information, visit Vitalant.org/antibodytest. If you have recovered from COVID-19, are at least 28 days symptom free and are interested in donating convalescent plasma, visit Vitalant.org/covidfree.
As one of the nation’s foremost blood providers and transfusion medicine research centers, Vitalant is simultaneously leading the effort to restore the local blood supply and ensure that patients and hospitals in Louisiana have stable blood inventories. The U.S. Surgeon General and Federal Emergency Management Agency have designated blood donation as an essential function, encouraging healthy and eligible donors to continue to donate even amidst COVID-19 response measures. Vitalant continues to intensify precautionary measures to ensure the safety of donors, patients and staff.
About Vitalant
Vitalant ("Vye-TAL-ent") is a national community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant's 800,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about Vitalant's COVID-19 efforts, visit vitalant.org/COVIDfree
