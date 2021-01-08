Annual Girl Scout Cookie Season launches this weekend

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) launches the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season this Saturday, Jan. 9, when Girl Scouts across Mississippi and the United States become entrepreneurs as they earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures. During the time of the national pandemic, Girl Scouts have plans to safely participate in the Cookie Program.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path — so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.
GSUSA’s refreshed cookie packaging (with the same great taste!) continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members — from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.
This is the second year of the new Girl Scout Cookie, “Lemon-Ups™,” a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The variety replaces the Savannah Smiles® cookie in markets where it was offered.
“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies — but the program is about so much more than cookies,” GSGMS CEO Becky Traweek said. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”
Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.gsgms.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
• We're Girl Scouts of the USA. We're 2.5 million strong — more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) ™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org
