Anderson Hospital volunteers recognized for dedication to patients, community

Accomplishments achieved during 2019 by Anderson Regional Health System’s Volunteer Auxiliary were recognized during the annual Christmas Luncheon this week.
Anderson’s communications manager Ann Weddington said the luncheon not only celebrates the holiday season but also honors the volunteers “who give so much” and serve the hospital, patients and community in innumerable ways.
“They (volunteers) comfort patients and guests who are alone, deliver cards and flowers, welcome and escort visitors, staff information desks and provide clerical help to hospital staff,” Weddington said. “Volunteers offer smiles, helping hands, caring words and thoughtful services. They give comfort and compassion to patients and families. They help at events such as health screenings, blood drives and anything else that is needed around the hospital. The volunteers give their time and energy to Anderson and we appreciate all they do to make our days brighter.”
The event also included two individual recognitions.
Glenda “Gigi” Cross was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. Cross, who has been a volunteer for three years, served more than 775 hours in 2019.
Denise Lewis was recognized for being the volunteer with the longest length of service. Lewis has worked 5,741 hours during her more than 39 1/2 years as a volunteer.
The Volunteer Auxiliary Board of Directors include: Dorothy Stovall, president; Gigi Cross, vice president; Teresa Lisenbe, treasurer; and Lauren Tullis, secretary.
Volunteers can be anyone over the age of 18 who has a desire to meet the needs of the community. “We have retirees, students and people who wish to give their spare time to help others,” Weddington said. “All are from various backgrounds and each brings their own special experiences and a willing heart.
For more information about becoming an Anderson Regional Health System Volunteer Auxiliary, contact the Volunteer Auxiliary Coordinator at 601-553-639
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.