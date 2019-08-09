Amy's School of Dance wins big at nationals

The Class Act Dance Company from Amy’s School of Dance recently competed in the Platinum National Dance Competition Nationals in Sevierville, Tennessee, where they won two national grand championships.
During the daytime competition, Amy’s School of Dance won first place overall in both the teen large groups and the teen lines with both those dances receiving a Platinum-Plus. They also had several other dances place in the overalls including second overall junior large group, second overall senior solo, and second overall junior duet/trio with their trio also receiving a Platinum-Plus adjudication.
When all the groups in the level were finished competing, the top eight group dances ages 12 and over were invited to compete again in the Grand Championship Gala. Amy’s School of Dance’s jazz dance, “Let’s Be Bad,” won first place in the gala. There is a separate grand championship for lines and productions. Their production won first place in the Recreational Line Grand Championship.
This ended a season which included many accomplishments. They started the season in Montgomery at the Platinum Dance Competition where their production won the Platinum Power Award. This is given to the routine that is chosen the most entertaining routine of the entire weekend. In addition to the Platinum Power Award they won first place junior line, first place teen line, and first place teen large group. They received multiple platinum and Platinum-Plus adjudications, a choreography award, and had two dances invited to the Ultimate Invitational Championships in Orlando. This is also where they qualified to compete in the nationals in Sevierville.
When they returned to Montgomery in April for the Fusion National Dance Competition, their production won first overall teen production and received the Top Score Star Award for having the highest score out the entire recreational level of approximately 170 routines. The studio was also named as the Star Power Studio Winner in the recreational level. To determine this award each studio’s top three scores from the group segment of the competition are tabulated to determine the winner.
Members of the 2018-19 Class Act Dance Company are: Madison Adank, Katelyn Allen, Le’Tedra Amos, Brooke Boldin, Madison Bridges, Grace Clayton, Jasmin Cole, Brianna Cook, Kaitlyn Cook, Chloe Evans, Amber Fant, C’erra Foreman, Hailey Foreman, Kaitlyn Foreman, Kailyn Fox, Axel Galvan, Emily Gant, Isabella Garcia, Eliza Harris, Asia Hopson, Averi Hopson, Lexie Kelley, Sha’Niya McCarty, Jada Mars, Alyssa Metcalf, Hunter Miles, Mikayla Miles, Aaliyahmarie Nance, Alexa Reynolds, McKensey Shaver, Haley Sims, Emma Kate Stephenson, Natalie Wakefield, Reana Wallace, Rain Walley, Liv Wheat, and Alexis White.
