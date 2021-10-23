America's Car-Mart supports breast cancer research

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

America’s Car-Mart staff raised money during a recent event at Bonita Lakes as part of the company’s Drive Away Cancer initiative to support breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society. Pictured from left are Milton Stapleton, John Diamond, Kristy Barnardt, Tanner Hamburg and Dajah McCarty.

