American Music master Ricky Skaggs comes to MSU Riley Center Nov. 9

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will bring the best of American music to the historic MSU Riley Center for a special performance on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
A giant of both bluegrass and mainstream country music, Skaggs has won 15 Grammy Awards. He was inducted into three halls of fame just last year: the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. His gentlemanly manner and love of entertaining – as well as his awe-inspiring musicianship – make him a crowd favorite wherever he performs.
Through his progression from child prodigy to international superstar to living legend, he has remained humble and genuine.
“It’s been a life filled with wonder, surprise and just grace,” he told an interviewer earlier this year. “Just total grace.”
Skaggs began his professional career at age 15 with the Clinch Mountain Boys, the band of bluegrass eminence Ralph Stanley. After building a reputation as a brilliant bluegrass mandolinist, fiddler and singer, Skaggs made a huge splash when he moved into mainstream country music.
In the 1980s, he racked up four No. 1 country albums and 11 No. 1 singles, including “Crying My Heart Out over You,” “I Wouldn’t Change You If I Could,” and “Uncle Pen.”
Today, Skaggs has largely returned to bluegrass, fulfilling a pledge he made to Bill Monroe, a pioneer of the genre, shortly before Monroe’s death in 1996.
“People will be playing this music 100 years from now,” he told his mentor. “I will do my part to keep it alive.”
Still, expect some delightful surprises from Skaggs and his virtuoso band, Kentucky Thunder, at the Riley Center show. Skaggs’ restlessly creative spirit will never confine itself to just a single musical style or a string of greatest hits.
“I love new songs,” he said, “but I love being able to do it in a way where we’re able to feather in the traditional sounds.”
For fans of: Bill Monroe, Rhonda Vincent, American music.
Tickets are $35-$100 and can be purchased at the MSU Riley Center Box Office, which is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and one hour before showtime, by calling the box office at 601-696-2200 or visiting online.
