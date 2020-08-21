A Meridian Community College alumnus, who has created more than 150 paintings, will return to the College’s Miller Art Gallery for the first show of the 2020-21 season.
Meridian native Joey Horne, who attended MCC in the early 1970s, will showcase 29 of his works that date from 1983 to this year with a month-long show that opens Monday, Aug. 24.
John Marshall, art instructor and curator of the Miller Art Gallery, said he has known Horne for nearly three decades and is pleased to bring this show to campus. “I have experienced his wittiness, intellect and vast thirst for making art, whether designing a house or business or creating wonderful, colorful paintings,” Marshall said.
“This show reveals his mastery of color and composition,” Marshall added.
The bulk of the works in this show are from private collectors in the Meridian area who have graciously loaned their paintings for this exhibition; there are also works belonging to Horne.
Horne worked for architects Chris Risher, Sambo Mockee and Ken Tate and with other area architectural firms as well as opening his own office. He has received 15 years of credit from the American Institute of Architect toward credit for a degree.
“Painting and architecture are cousins in that they relate form and purpose,” Horne said. He sees painting as a study of color, composition, motion, rhythm and expressionism. “Simple harmony created by the relationship of color and form creates movement and expression,” Horne noted.
Visitors to the gallery to see this exhibit are to follow guidelines for safety. No more than 10 people will be allowed at one time within the gallery with no more than a 10 to 15-minute wait for others. Guests are asked to wear a mask upon entering and while in the gallery.
Admission is free of charge, and the gallery is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For details, call 601-484-8647 or 601-484-8814 or go to www.meridiancc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.