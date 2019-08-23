To meet the growing demand for quality after school art instruction in the area, the Meridian Museum of Art is announcing the schedule for fall of 2019.
Classes will be held Sept. 5 and end Nov. 21.The classes begin at 4 p.m.
MMA Executive Director Kate Cherry said all classes will offer progressive, skill-based art lessons in a studio setting.
“Students will receive instruction one day a week at the museum from a highly qualified art instructor,” Cherry said. “These unique 12-week sessions will be offered in the fall and again in the spring, building skill levels in drawing, painting, and multi-media.”
Cherry added creative knowledge helps to build skills, which are important all through life. “Arts education can promote learning in core subjects such as reading, writing, and arithmetic,” she said. “The arts provide excitement and vibrancy that students need in general, but particularly in the afterschool hours. The arts are key components that give individual expression a chance. There is an intrinsic value in being able to express oneself creatively. After-school arts programs are bearing this out.”
Meridian Museum of Art is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, contact Kate Cherry at 601-693-1501 or meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net. The museum is located at 628 25th Ave.
