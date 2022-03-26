The newest exhibition at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is a celebration of family.
Frank Estrada, a Memphis native and transplant to Oxford, Mississippi, created his “Family Legacy” exhibition as a tribute to his father, whom he credits with pushing him to be the best person and artist he can be. Opening Tuesday, March 29, at The MAX, the exhibit combines traditional printmaking with digital illustration through augmented reality (AR). Visitors scan a QR code to initiate the AR experience, moving their camera over the artwork to see family members’ stories come to life.
The exhibition’s linocut portraits feature family members, capturing their emotions, telling their stories with their faces.
“I love what Family Legacy stands for – love and appreciation of family,” said Stacey Peralta, Curator of Exhibitions at The MAX. “Just the sheer amount of detail put into the portraits shows that this exhibit is truly a labor of love.”
Estrada created art as a child but says he never thought he’d pursue it as a career. He says his life changed when he took a printmaking class at the University of Mississippi. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in printmaking and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology, and is in the process of earning his Master of Science in integrated marketing communication. With his knowledge of art and sociology, Estrada creates relief prints that explore and question the experience of a first-generation American.
Estrada’s artwork has been displayed throughout the country and has received several honors. He was the featured artist at Oxford’s Double Decker Arts Festival in 2015 and received a Mississippi Arts Commission Visual Arts Fellowship Grant in 2016. He creates imagery from his Mexican heritage and Southern upbringing, ranging in themes from immigration and the Day of the Dead to cotton fields and blues artist B.B. King.
In addition to the “Family Legacy” exhibition, the workshop Block Printing with Frank Estrada will be presented Saturday, June 4, from 1-3 p.m., at The MAX.
Block printing is a relief printing technique that uses a carved material to transfer ink onto paper or fabric, much like a stamp. The Estrada-lead workshop will demonstrate how to create a linocut, a print created by carving a linoleum block. Limited capacity. Registration required.
“Family Legacy” will be on display at The MAX until July 9. Admission is free with regular museum admission.
The MAX is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum is located at the corner of Sela Ward Parkway (22nd Avenue) and Front Street, overlooking the railroad at the edge of Meridian’s historic downtown. Street parking is available, with shops and restaurants within walking distance. For more information visit msarts.org or call 601-581-1550.
About The MAX
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience explores the state’s creative legacies in one immersive attraction. Come discover the Mississippi roots of some of the world’s arts and entertainment icons – Elvis Presley, Oprah Winfrey, B.B. King, Faith Hill, Sela Ward, Margaret Walker, Eudora Welty, and Jim Henson, to name just a few.
