47th annual MMA Bi-State concluding

Meridian Museum of Art’s 47th annual Bi-State competition and exhibition will conclude Saturday, Sept. 25, with a special reception from 1-3 p.m. at the downtown Meridian gallery. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m. The oldest juried art competition in the region, Meridian Museum of Art’s Bi-State, has returned for its 47th year. The Bi-State is the museum’s prestigious annual exhibit recognizing and celebrating outstanding artistic achievements by artists. Open to current and past residents of Mississippi and Alabama, the competition offers more than $3,000 in awards and prizes, including the $1,000 Alliance Health Center Best of Show Award. This year’s Bi-State features drew 261 entries, with 84 works selected by 59 artists. All images and the exhibition can be viewed on MMA’s Facebook Page, as well as the museum’s website at www.meridianmuseum.org