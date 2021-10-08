36th annual Natchez Balloon Festival Three-day outdoor event set for Oct. 15-17 at Rosalie Mansion

Live music, arts and crafts, a Biergarten, a carnival, and, of course, hot-air balloons will be among highlights of this year’s Natchez Ballon Festival.
Now in its 36th year, this year’s three-day event is set for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 15-17, on the grounds of the historic Rosalie Mansion in Natchez. According to organizers, the Natchez Balloon Festival (NBF) Committee has been “working tirelessly” to plan the events for a fun and exciting festival weekend, while keeping a close eye on the pandemic.
“We are aware of the rising numbers in COVID cases and taking that in consideration while planning these events”, said Scott Adams, Director of the NBF. “We keep the health and safety of our sponsors, pilots, volunteers, partners, festival attendees, and the community top priority. We will certainly implement protocols and guidelines to provide a safe environment. All of our events take place outdoors, which we feel provides a safe environment to move forward with the festival”, he added.
The festival weekend will kick off on Friday, Oct. 15 with the festival's favorite “balloon glow” on the bluff at Rosalie at dusk, followed by fireworks over the river. It will continue Saturday and Sunday with live music, arts and crafts, Biergarten, carnival, and hot-air balloons (weather permitting).
NBF History
The Natchez Balloon Festival was founded in 1986 as a fundraiser for the Historic Natchez Foundation.
The first year consisted of a few balloons lifting off behind the Natchez Mall. The next year, a festival was added to the event and the location was changed to Rosalie, a mansion on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River that is still home to the event today. Over time, more attractions have been added to the festival and now it is the largest annual event in Southwest Mississippi.
Musical lineup
The headliner for this year’s musical lineup will be Grammy Award-nominated blues musician Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram.
A native of Clarksdale, Ingram’s first album “Kingfish” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart in 2019. In 2020, Ingram won five Blues Music Awards, including Album of The Year, Contemporary Blues Album of The Year, Best Emerging Artist Album, Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year and the coveted Best Guitarist award. He also won four Living Blues Awards, including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.
Up next, The Fabulous Thunderbirds. For more than 30 years, they have been the classic American blues band. Their top hits include “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up”. Coming from New Orleans, the fiery soul, deft hip-hop, deep-groove R&B, and subtle jazz five-piece group Tank and the Bangas, new aged original soul band J & the Causeways, Natchez blues legend Y.Z Ealey, the unforgettable diverse style of Jamell Richardson, and the country blues sounds of Matt Willis.
Adams said the NBF Committee will continue to monitor the increased COVID-19 cases. All updates will be posted on the festival website at www.nathchezballoonfestival.com, Facebook, and Instagram.
For more information on the Natchez Balloon Festival, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.natchezballoonfestival.com. Tickets are on sale now.
